The Texas Rangers are set to call up third baseman and top prospect Josh Jung in time for their next game against the Blue Jays on Friday, according to The Athletic. Jung entered 2022 as one of the 50 best prospects in the sport. The Rangers have not yet confirmed the move.

The 24-year-old Jung likely would have made his MLB debut months ago if not for a spring training shoulder injury. He suffered the injury lifting weights and needed surgery in February to repair the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. Our R.J. Anderson recently listed Jung as a prospect who could make his MLB debut in September. Here's his write-up:

Jung, the No. 8 pick in the 2019 draft, would've been in the majors by now if he hadn't torn the labrum in his shoulder in the spring. He returned to the diamond in July, and he's spent the past few weeks in Triple-A, batting .340/.400/.800 with six home runs in 12 games. Jung has even taken to playing the field again. He'll celebrate his 25th birthday before next Opening Day, so the Rangers would be justified in pressing down on the accelerator to find out if he's ready to assume their third-base job.

All told, Jung authored a .274/.317/.526 line with six home runs in 22 Triple-A games following shoulder surgery. Last season, he broke out with a .326/.398/.592 batting line and 19 home runs in 78 games split between Double-A and Triple-A. Texas selected Jung with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 draft.

The Rangers signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to big money long-term contracts this past offseason, and they will serve as the team's double play combination for the foreseeable future. In a perfect world Jung will flank them at third base moving forward, with breakout slugger Nate Lowe at first.

Despite the Seager and Semien signings, Texas entered Wednesday with a 59-76 record and is well out of the postseason race. Manager Chris Woodward and president Jon Daniels were fired in August.