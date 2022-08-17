Just two days after firing manager Chris Woodward, the Rangers have now parted ways with president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, the club announced Wednesday. Daniels, 44, was named Rangers general manager on Oct. 4, 2005 at just 28 years old, making him the youngest GM in baseball history.

Under Daniels' tenure, the Rangers won their first two AL pennants and came within one out of their first World Series title. They won four AL West titles and went to the playoffs five times in a seven-year span. They have not, however, been to the playoffs since 2016. Their best full-season record since then was 78-84. The Rangers are currently 52-64, which has them 22 games out in the AL West and 9 1/2 games out of a playoff spot.

General manager Chris Young -- a former MLB pitcher -- assumes oversight of front office operations, the club announced.

"Jon's accomplishments in his 17 years running our baseball operations department have been numerous. He and his staff put together the best teams in this franchise's history that resulted in five playoff appearances and two American League pennants between 2010 and 2016. His impact on the growth of our player development, scouting, and analytics groups has been immense. Jon has always had the best interests of the Rangers organization in mind on and off the field and in the community, team owner Ray Davis said in a statement.

"But the bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in the AL West Division. While I am certain we are heading in the right direction, I feel a change in the leadership of the baseball operations department will be beneficial going forward."

CBS Sports will have more on this story.