The new collection of MLB hats from New Era has caused quite a stir online. The Texas Rangers have already removed their cap from the online team store, and more teams have followed suit.

On Monday, New Era dropped their "Overlap" series, which features MLB team names behind the primary logo. This created clunky and awkward aesthetics for most teams, but the Rangers had a bigger issue.

The primary "T" logo was centered directly over the "X" in "Texas." Instead of repping the Rangers, the hat simply spelled out vulgar term for breasts in Spanish.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the Rangers have since pulled their hat from the team store because of the spelling mishap. That move has now created a lucrative secondary market for the hats that did get sold prior to the Rangers catching the error.

Since the decision to remove the hats from the official store on Tuesday, six hats have sold on eBay ranging anywhere from $200-$1,000, per the Athletic. There may be more to come because more teams have taken down their "Overlap" hats.

The Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels have also taken down their hats from online stores. Right now, the other 27 teams' hats remain up for sale, but that could change any moment at this rate.

This is now the second year in a row that the MLB has dealt with hat gaffes. In 2024, the A's rolled out an "ASS" hat. We can only hope that 2026 will also bring some headwear hijinks courtesy of MLB.