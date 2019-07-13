Rangers' Jesse Chavez offers home plate umpire Rob Drake his glasses after blown strike calls
Texas won the game, so it all worked out for Chavez
Friday night, the Rangers erased a four-run deficit in the late innings to walk-off with a win over the Astros (TEX 9, HOU 8). Danny Santana provided the game-winning single. Texas has won three straight games while Houston has dropped two straight.
The Astros led 2-1 in the second inning after Yuli Gurriel clobbered a two-run homer against Jesse Chavez. Chavez walked the previous batter, Yordan Alvarez, on eight pitches, and he was not happy with some of the calls. Here is the strike zone plot of the Chavez vs. Alvarez at-bats:
Pitch No. 1 and pitch No. 7 stand out as borderline calls that went against Chavez. They were on the edge and home plate umpire Rob Drake gave the calls to Alvarez. Alvarez walked and Gurriel went deep, and that was that.
Following the game Chavez told reporters, including Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, he offered his glasses to Drake as he walked off the field following that second inning. From Grant:
"I thought he needed them," Chavez joked after the game. "But I don't think it was his prescription. He needed to be a little bit better."
"You can't miss those in that situation," Chavez said after the Rangers' 9-8 walk-off win. "In all honesty, I felt one was close and if I feel it's close, with the control and the command I have on both sides of the plate, I feel like it can warrant a question. And then if you do it a couple times, I mean, then we're going to have a problem a little bit. I think the glasses thing today should say what I think about it."
Chavez wasn't too obvious about, but he did acknowledge showing up the umpire, so I reckon he has a fine coming his way. He knows that. Still, give him props for the creativity. It's one thing to say the umpire needs glasses. It's another to offer up yours as you walk off the field.
In the end, the Rangers won the game, so Drake's non-strike calls didn't cost Texas too much. Everything worked out in the end.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gordon says no-hitter like Fernandez HR
Gordon was in the lineup for the no-hitter Friday night
-
Angels throw no hitter honoring Skaggs
The Angels first no-hitter in seven years comes at the perfect time
-
MLB DFS: Top picks, lineups for July 13
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for July 13
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds, July 13 picks
SportsLine simulated Saturday's Dodgers vs. Red Sox game 10,000 times
-
Cubs vs. Pirates odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Pirates vs. Cubs game 10,000 tim...