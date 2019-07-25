Rangers' Joey Gallo undergoes surgery for broken hamate bone in right wrist, will miss at least four weeks

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo underwent surgery to remove a broken hamate bone in his right wrist, the Rangers announced Thursday. Gallo is expected to miss at least four weeks as he recovers.

Gallo was pulled before the start of the eighth inning during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Mariners. After an MRI on his sore right wrist proved to be inconclusive, the Rangers sent Gallo to a hand surgeon for a more in-depth examination, where it was discovered that Gallo had broken his hamate bone. Texas has not released an official timetable for Gallo's return, but this is an injury that could see Gallo off the field for approximately a month or longer.

Voted as an All-Star for the first time in his career, Gallo was in the middle of a breakout campaign before the injury.

He's slashing .253/.389/.598 with 49 RBI and 54 runs scored in 70 games. Gallo also has a team-high 22 home runs with a career-best .986 OPS. This will be the second time this season that Gallo has landed on the injured list, as he suffered an oblique injury in early June. Delino DeShields will likely see more time in center field while Gallo is on the IL. Gallo was slumping before the injury, going 7 for 52 with 31 strikeouts during the month of July.

Entering Thursday, the Rangers (51-51) are 6 1/2 games back of the second American League Wild Card spot. The club has lost nine of its last 10 games, and is looking more and more like sellers at the trade deadline. CBS Sports covered how the Rangers could run the pitching market if they decide to sell.