The Texas Rangers have named former MLB pitcher Chris Young their new executive vice president and general manager, the team announced Friday. Longtime front office head Jon Daniels will remain on as the club's president of baseball operations.

"This is an exciting day for the Texas Rangers organization," Daniels said in a statement. "Chris Young's background and experiences will be a huge asset to our baseball operations group. He is a very well-regarded executive in our game in his role as Major League Baseball's head of on-field operations ... I welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Chris and the many talented individuals we have in the Texas Rangers baseball operations group as we continue to grow and improve on both the major and minor league levels."

Young, 41, was considered a rising star in the front office ranks even before his playing career ended in 2017. He recently interviewed with the Mets for their general manager job, but pulled himself out of the race because of family considerations. Young has three young children and his family lives in Dallas, his hometown, so he's joining the local club.

In parts of 13 seasons, Young went 79-67 with a 3.95 ERA. He broke into the big leagues with the Rangers in 2004 and spent two seasons with Texas before being traded to the Padres in the deal that originally sent Adrian Gonzalez to San Diego. Young joined the commissioner's office in 2018 and oversaw disciplinary action, on-field operations, and umpiring.

"All of us at Major League Baseball congratulate Chris Young on this great opportunity to once again join his hometown team, this time as General Manager," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Since 2018, Chris has brought a valued perspective to a number of important issues, and he has been an outstanding friend and colleague to countless people at the Commissioner's Office. The Rangers know they are getting an exceptional person. I wish Chris and his family all the best and look forward to his continued impact on our great game."

The Rangers went 22-38 in 2020 and finished in last place in the AL West. They have not been to the postseason since 2016 and are now beginning a youth movement that has seen them push veteran infielders Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor to the bench. Among Young's first major decisions will be Lance Lynn's future. The righty has one year remaining on his contract and is a top trade chip.

Daniels has been with the Rangers since 2005, when he became the youngest general manager in baseball history at 28 years and 41 days. Daniels retained the general manager title when he was promoted to president of baseball operations in 2013.