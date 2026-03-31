American League squads will play the second of a three-game set on Tuesday as the Texas Rangers visit the Baltimore Orioles. Texas (3-1) took Monday's series opener to give it a three-game win streak since losing on Opening Day. Baltimore (2-2) has alternated wins and losses to start the season. Both teams missed out on the playoffs last season. Jacob deGrom (12-8, 2.97 ERA) will start for Texas after being scratched from Saturday's start and will be opposed by Baltimore's Zach Eflin (6-5, 5.93 ERA).

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The Rangers posted a 4-2 record versus the Orioles last season. The latest Orioles vs. Rangers odds list Texas as the -131 favorite on the money line (risk $131 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Rangers vs. Orioles picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Orioles vs. Rangers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Orioles vs. Rangers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rangers vs. Orioles:

Orioles vs. Rangers money line Rangers -131, Orioles +110 Orioles vs. Rangers over/under 8 runs Orioles vs. Rangers run line Rangers -1.5 (+133) Orioles vs. Rangers picks See picks at SportsLine Orioles vs. Rangers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rangers vs. Orioles predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Orioles vs. Rangers, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. Eflin has struggled versus current Rangers batters as they've posted an .898 OPS off the pitcher across 81 career at-bats. The righty also struggled as a whole last season, posting a 5.93 ERA, with opponents having a .304 batting average off him.

Meanwhile, deGrom was his typical elite self last year, but he also missed Saturday's start due to a neck issue, so you have to wonder how long he'll last on the mound in his season debut. Also, while Baltimore struggled to generate offense last season, it made one of the biggest additions this offseason in landing Pete Alonso. He's reached safely five times over the last three games and is one of three Orioles projected to have at least 1.6 total bases. With both squads forecasted to score at least 4 runs, on average, the model backs Over 8 runs. Get the Rangers vs. Orioles money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Orioles vs. Rangers picks

After simulating every pitch of Rangers vs. Orioles 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Orioles vs. Rangers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.