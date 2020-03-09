Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun suffers fractured jaw after getting hit in face with fastball

Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was carted off the field and then taken to a Phoenix hospital after being struck in the face by a pitch on Sunday during Cactus League play. The team later announced that Calhoun had suffered a fractured jaw and that he would be evaluated further on Monday. While it's too soon for any kind of timeline, Calhoun is surely facing a lengthy absence.

In the first inning of a game against the Dodgers, Calhoun was hit by a 95-mph fastball from left-hander Julio Urias. Video of the incident can be found here.

Play was stopped for around 10 minutes as trainers and coaches attended to Calhoun. According to Stefan Stevenson of the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram, Calhoun was able to walk with assistance to the medical cart. Stephenson also writes that Calhoun was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in nearby Phoenix so that he could be treated by by Dr. Jeffrey Edelstein, who is the team ophthalmologist for the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

Calhoun, 25, is a former Dodgers prospect who came to Texas as part of the Yu Darvish trade in July of 2017. Last season, he enjoyed a bit of a breakout with the Rangers, as he batted .269/.323/.524 with 21 home runs in 83 games.

Calhoun is a former consensus top-100 overall prospect, so Texas still has high hopes for his future. Right now, he's slated to the Rangers' regular in left field. Starting in late August of last season, Calhoun served as the Rangers' primary No. 3 hitter.