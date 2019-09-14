Rangers pitcher accidentally takes a page out of Trevor Bauer's playbook and chucks a wild pitch into the second deck
Once the home plate umpire called time, Kelley seemed to have nowhere to go
A few weeks back Trevor Bauer closed out his time with the Indians by chucking a ball over the center field wall after being removed from a game. Ensuing headaches aside, it was a pretty impressive throw.
During Friday night's loss to the Athletics (OAK 14, TEX 9), Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley took a page from Bauer's playbook and threw a ball into the second deck behind home plate, only he didn't do it on purpose. Home plate umpire Mark Carlson called time right as Kelley started his delivery and it was a little too late to slow things down. Check it out:
Usually when that happens, the pitcher will deliver the ball to the plate to avoid hurting himself. Or he'll spike it or not throw it at all. For Kelley, the second deck it is. Didn't look intentional -- Kelley seemed to get caught by surprise and the ball slipped -- but the second deck is where it landed.
Friday was Friday the 13th, so of course something weird happened. Those folks sitting in the second deck behind the plate were surely hoping to catch a foul ball or two. A pitched ball though? That might be a first.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Friday: Hoerner's huge Wrigley debut
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
D-Backs extend GM Hazen's contract
The club says it was working on an extension before the Red Sox fired Dave Dombrowski
-
Acuna will soon be in rare 40/40 club
The Atlanta Braves outfielder is about to join some very elite company
-
Three teams could benefit from schedule
We've got two weeks and change left in the 2019 regular season
-
Star Power Index: Torres in elite group
The Yankees' middle infielder is in elite company, so too is Michael Lorenzen. Meanwhile, Khris...
-
Rockies will try again to solve pitching
Colorado's young rotation collectively regressed in 2019