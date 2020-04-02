Rangers pitcher reportedly suffers freak injury at home, will miss entire 2020 season
Lefty James Jones tore his patellar tendon after tripping over his son's toy
Texas Rangers left-hander James Jones suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee on Monday, after tripping on his son's toy and falling at home, according to MLB.com's TR Sullivan.
Any injury is tough, but an injury that happens while not engaging in baseball activity stings even more. Jones underwent surgery on Wednesday, and he's expected to miss all of the 2020 season. Jones, 31, attended Rangers spring training as a non-roster invite and was expected to open the season at Triple-A before the injury surfaced.
Jones, formerly an outfielder, was converted to a full-time pitcher in 2017. Jones spent the beginning of his professional career with the Seattle Mariners and made his MLB debut for the M's as an outfielder in 2014. He signed with the Rangers as a free agent ahead of the 2016 season. Jones was expected to be in the mix for a spot in the Rangers bullpen this season. Last year, Jones finished with a 2.67 ERA in 64 innings with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders and Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
Jones isn't the first baseball player to suffer a freak injury while at home, and he certainly won't be the last. Now, Jones will have to turn his focus to rehabbing his knee with the goal of returning to the mound for the start of spring training in 2021.
