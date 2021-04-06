It's the end of an era in Texas, as second baseman Rougned Odor failed to make the team's Opening Day roster. On Tuesday, Odor was traded to the New York Yankees for Josh Stowers and Antonio Cabello, so it was time for the Rangers to say goodbye to the player who debuted with them in 2014.

Odor had many iconic moments with the team, but there's one in particular that stands out.

The Rangers tweeted a graphic saying goodbye to the 27-year-old and included perhaps his most notable moment in the post. The team wrote, "Thank you, Rougie" along with a collage of photos of his time in Texas.

If you look at the top of the graphic you'll see an image of "the punch," from the 2016 on-field brawl with Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista.

Bautista had slid into Odor at second base, and Odor wasn't too thrilled with that move. Odor responded with a swift punch right in the face and it only escalated from there.

Sometimes players involved in an in-game fight have regrets about what they did, wishing they had handled the situation more diplomatically. Not Odor, however, who said he had no regrets about punching an opposing player square in the face, but adding that he did respect Bautista.

He failed to make much of an on-field impact after the punch, however, as Odor registered a .215 batting average over his final four seasons in Texas.