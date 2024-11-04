The Texas Rangers have promoted Ross Fenstermaker to the role of general manager, the team announced Monday. Fenstermaker becomes the 10th GM in Rangers franchise history.

Fenstermaker, 38, had for the last three years served as the Rangers' assistant general manager in charge of player development and internal operations. He remains the second-in-command in baseball operations behind Chris Young. Young, who had been the Rangers' GM and lead decision-maker since December of 2020, was recently promoted to president of baseball operations. Young at the same time received a multiyear contract extension. As such, the power structure at the top remains unchanged, other than the job titles.

Overall, Fenstermaker is entering his 16th year as a member of the Rangers organization. Prior to assuming his prior role as assistant general manager, he served in various scouting capacities, both domestically and internationally.

Former infielder Cole Figueroa has also been hired away from the Rays to serve as an assistant general manager.

The Rangers won the World Series in 2023 – the first title in franchise history. However, this past season they were waylaid by injuries and underperformance and slipped to a 78-84 record and finished in third place in the American League West. Going into next season, Texas returns a mix of veterans like Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom, and Marcus Semien and promising young talents like Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter. Likely, they'll aim to contend despite some financial uncertainties surrounding their broadcast situation.