Rangers reportedly sign lefty Mike Minor, expect him to compete for rotation spot

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Rangers have agreed to terms with free agent left-hander Mike Minor. Terms of the deal aren't yet known, and it's pending a physical.

Minor, who turns 30 later this month, last season pitched to a 2.55 ERA/176 ERA+ and 4.00 K/BB ratio in 65 relief appearances for the Royals. Minor, a starter for several years with the Braves, had one career relief appearance coming into 2017, so his first season in the bullpen went swimmingly. Given his success last season out of the bullpen, Minor is certainly in line for a multiyear contract.

As for his role in Texas ...

Source: #Rangers plan for Mike Minor to be a starter, as @Ken_Rosenthal and @Evan_P_Grant indicated, if Minor passes physical to complete multiyear agreement. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 5, 2017

Earlier in his career, Minor dealt with serious shoulder issues and missed all of 2015 and 2016 after undergoing surgery. The 2017 campaign, however, marked a return to health. For his career, Minor owns 98 ERA+ and 3.13 K/BB in 730 1/3 innings across parts of six big-league seasons.