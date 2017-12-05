Rangers reportedly sign lefty Mike Minor, expect him to compete for rotation spot
Minor has experience as a starter but thrived in the KC bullpen last season
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Rangers have agreed to terms with free agent left-hander Mike Minor. Terms of the deal aren't yet known, and it's pending a physical.
Minor, who turns 30 later this month, last season pitched to a 2.55 ERA/176 ERA+ and 4.00 K/BB ratio in 65 relief appearances for the Royals. Minor, a starter for several years with the Braves, had one career relief appearance coming into 2017, so his first season in the bullpen went swimmingly. Given his success last season out of the bullpen, Minor is certainly in line for a multiyear contract.
As for his role in Texas ...
Earlier in his career, Minor dealt with serious shoulder issues and missed all of 2015 and 2016 after undergoing surgery. The 2017 campaign, however, marked a return to health. For his career, Minor owns 98 ERA+ and 3.13 K/BB in 730 1/3 innings across parts of six big-league seasons.
-
Stanton Rumors: MIA names price to STL
The Cardinals' offer for Stanton may be coming to light
-
Angels Stadium hosts football
Angels star Mike Trout is a huge Eagles fan, too, in case you didn't know
-
How Ohtani fits with final seven suitors
We know which seven teams are left, so let's take a look
-
Keri: Who I'd vote into Hall of Fame
Sometimes, it is tough to separate art vs. artist. Here's how to do it in regards to the H...
-
Ohtani narrows field to seven teams
The Japanese phenom will meet with seven suitors before deciding where to sign
-
Is your MLB team interested in Ohtani?
Gauging the interest of all 30 teams on Shohei Ohtani
Add a Comment