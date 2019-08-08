Rangers' Rougned Odor funds visas helping Venezuelan Little League World Series team to come to U.S.
Odor is giving back to his native country
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor is helping out some of his fellow Venezuelan athletes. Odor is funding visas for the Venezuelan Little League championship team, helping the squad travel to the U.S. to compete in this month's Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
"I always watch those games; they are fun," Odor told The Dallas Morning News. "I wanted to help the kids and do what I can. I represented my country a couple of times [international tournaments], and I know what that means."
This is not Odor's first gesture to help his home country. In 2017, with the help of fellow MLB players Freddy Galvis and Jhoulys Chacín, Odor was able to help fund visas for that year's Venezuela Little League title team.
Odor has been with the Rangers since 2014, and he has 20 home runs with 64 RBI and a .204 batting average this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pop culture sites that should host MLB
This could be the start of something beautiful for Major League Baseball
-
Phils fan grabs ball while holding baby
This certainly required some concentration on the fan's part
-
Four questions for Pirates' offseason
The Pirates seem like a franchise that needs a new vision
-
MLB to play at 'Field of Dreams' site
The field is located in Dyersville, Iowa
-
Astros announces plans to extend netting
The Astros will have their new netting in place ahead of their next homestand
-
10 free agents who could help contenders
Without August waiver trades, these players are still available