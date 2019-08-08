Rangers' Rougned Odor funds visas helping Venezuelan Little League World Series team to come to U.S.

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor is helping out some of his fellow Venezuelan athletes. Odor is funding visas for the Venezuelan Little League championship team, helping the squad travel to the U.S. to compete in this month's Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

With visas funded by @RougnedOdor, his native Venezuelan Little League championship team will be traveling to the U.S. to compete in this year’s Little League World Series! 🇻🇪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Eb3YTFsGTG — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 4, 2019

"I always watch those games; they are fun," Odor told The Dallas Morning News. "I wanted to help the kids and do what I can. I represented my country a couple of times [international tournaments], and I know what that means."

This is not Odor's first gesture to help his home country. In 2017, with the help of fellow MLB players Freddy Galvis and Jhoulys Chacín, Odor was able to help fund visas for that year's Venezuela Little League title team.

Odor has been with the Rangers since 2014, and he has 20 home runs with 64 RBI and a .204 batting average this season.