The AL West is finally on the board. The Texas Rangers and free agent left-hander Shota Imanaga have agreed to a three-year contract valued at $51 million, reports The Athletic. The team has not yet announced the signing. This is the first major league free agent contract handed out by any of the five AL West teams this offseason.

Imanaga, 33, should benefit greatly from the move from Wrigley Field to Globe Life Park. He is one of the game's most homer-prone pitchers and, according to Statcast, Globe Life Park is one of the majors' worst home run ballparks. Wrigley Field, particularly when the wind is blowing out, allows an awful lot of home runs. It wasn't the best fit for Imanaga over the past three years.

Shota Imanaga CHC • SP • #18 ERA 3.77 WHIP 1.10 IP 174.1 BB 37 K 174 View Profile

We ranked Imanaga as the 30th-best free agent available this offseason and noted he would benefit from a big home ballpark. At least on paper, the Rangers are now six deep in starting pitchers. The club's rotation depth chart looks like this with Imanaga:

Gore has popped up in trade rumors and Eovaldi (elbow) and Leiter (ankle and biceps) both missed considerable time with injuries this past season, plus deGrom has a long injury history. On paper, it's a deep rotation. In reality, there is quite a bit of injury risk. Imanaga has thrown at least 144 ⅔ innings in his three MLB seasons. Texas needed his reliability.

The Rangers also added outfielder Luke Raley to a one-year contract later on Sunday, according to the New York Post. Raley, 32, was non-tendered by the AL West rival Seattle Mariners two weeks ago. He'll operate as a lefty hitting platoon fourth outfielder alongside Evan Carter, Wyatt Langford, and Brandon Nimmo. Raley figures to get DH opportunities as well.

Before the Rangers signed Imanaga (and Raley), the Mariners were the only AL West team to make even a modest addition this offseason. They of course made the Maikel Garcia blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Royals. The (Sacramento) Athletics, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Angels have combined to do basically nothing of note.

The Rangers went 80-82 in 2026 and finished one game behind the division champion Astros, the worst regular-season team to ever make the playoffs. Texas was four games behind the third wild-card spot. The AL West again figures to be less-than-imposing next season. There's no reason the Rangers can't contend for the division title.