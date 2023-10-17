This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚾ Good morning to everyone but especially ...

THE TEXAS RANGERS AND PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Bases loaded, zero outs, Minute Maid Park rocking ... this is why the Rangers got Nathan Eovaldi -- and why playoff Eovaldi is awesome. The veteran righty escaped the top of the fifth unscathed, and Texas' bullpen (barely) held on in a 5-4 win over the Astros. The Rangers head back to Arlington leading the best-of-seven ALCS 2-0. Teams leading the LCS 2-0 win the series 89% of the time.

The Rangers jumped all over Framber Valdez , scoring four runs in the first inning.

, scoring four runs in the first inning. After running into some trouble after a Josh Jung fielding miscue, Eovaldi struck out Yainer Diaz and Jose Altuve swinging then got Alex Bregman to ground out to maintain a 5-2 lead in the fifth. The normally reserved Eovaldi yelled excitedly as he exited.



fielding miscue, Eovaldi struck out and swinging then got to ground out to maintain a 5-2 lead in the fifth. The normally reserved Eovaldi yelled excitedly as he exited. The Astros got within one in the eighth on Yordan Alvarez's second homer, but José Leclerc got the final four outs. Fittingly, the final out was an Altuve flyout; he's 0 for 8 in the series.

Texas' seven straight wins to open the postseason are tied for the second-longest streak ever. The offense has been terrific. The starting pitching has been either very good or good enough. The bullpen has been ... well, Leclerc and Josh Sborz have been great. In the playoffs, you need lots of batters and enough pitchers. The Rangers have both.

Speaking of lots of batters, the Phillies keep bringing the noise with their bats booming and Citizens Bank Park rocking as a result. Philadelphia had two runs within Zac Gallen's first five pitches and held on to beat the Diamondbacks, 5-3, in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Kyle Schwarber hit his fourth career playoff leadoff home run -- most in MLB history -- on the first pitch of the game.

hit his fourth career playoff leadoff home run -- most in MLB history -- on the first pitch of the game. Four pitches later, Bryce Harper became the fourth player with a postseason home run on his birthday and had a special celebration

became the fourth player with a postseason home run on his birthday and had a One inning later, Nick Castellanos joined Reggie Jackson as the only players with five home runs in a three-game playoff span .

joined as the . Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run homer to get the Diamondbacks off the mat -- and Arizona even brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth -- but Craig Kimbrel got Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to ground into a double play to end the game.

Game 2 is tonight. Here's our preview.

🏈 Cowboys get clutch stop to beat Chargers

Boneheaded miscues. Frustrating (and often dumb) penalties. Missed chances. Both the Cowboys and Chargers had them. Only Dallas was able to overcome. The Cowboys got a huge stop late thanks to two of their stars to emerge with a crucial 20-17 win.

Leading 17-10 in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys muffed a punt. Jalen Tolbert got blocked into returner KaVontae Turpin , ran after the loose ball and failed to secure it -- three bad plays in one. The Chargers cashed in on a Justin Herbert touchdown pass to Gerald Everett to tie things up.

got blocked into returner , ran after the loose ball and failed to secure it -- three bad plays in one. The Chargers cashed in on a touchdown pass to to tie things up. Just as the Chargers seemed to have momentum, they took it away from themselves by committing not one but two illegal contacts on a third-and-18 on the ensuing drive. A couple of big throws (and one huge miss) from Dak Prescott later, the Cowboys took the lead on a Brandon Aubrey field goal.

on the ensuing drive. A couple of big throws (and one huge miss) from later, the Cowboys took the lead on a field goal. Micah Parsons saved his best for last: a sack of Herbert on the Chargers' penultimate offensive play of the game before Stephon Gilmore's game-clinching interception.

In a game that featured 20 combined penalties and several other errors, a loss for the Cowboys could have really put them in a bind. Instead, it's the Chargers who find yet another agonizing way to throw away a game. And with that, Week 6 is in the books.

🏈 Michigan, Washington rise in college football rankings



Georgia remains on top of Dennis Dodd's College Football Power Rankings, but there's a new team behind the Bulldogs: Michigan ... and he says the Wolverines could be higher.

Dodd: "Make your case for Michigan being No. 1. The Wolverines have scored at least 45 points in three straight games for the first time. Little Brother awaits this week."

Here's the top five:

Georgia (previous: 1) Michigan (4) Florida State (2) Oklahoma (3) Washington (7)

USC and Louisville both fell five spots as the biggest droppers, and Utah was the biggest riser, from 23rd to 17th.

It's nice for Georgia to stay on top, but it's not all good news: Star tight end Brock Bowers had ankle surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks. This is a guy who Will Backus called the "best non-quarterback in college football" and Barrett Sallee called the Bulldogs' MVP. Barrett explained where they go from here.

As for the CBS Sports 133, a ranking of every FBS team, our CBS Sports experts already have Michigan on top (for the second straight week) with Washington making a huge move after taking down Oregon last Saturday ...

Michigan (previous: 1) Georgia (2) Washington (5) Ohio State (4) Florida State (3)

🏀 Men's college basketball AP Top 25: Who's overrated, who's overlooked?



Ah, the joy and the mystery of preseason polls. Last year, preseason No. 1 North Carolina failed to even make the NCAA Tournament, the first preseason top team to do so. This year, Kansas will look to avoid making it two in a row. The Jayhawks are atop the Preseason AP Top 25 for the second time in five years. Here's the top five:

Kansas Duke Purdue Michigan State Marquette

The Preseason Coaches Poll is also out.

As with any preseason poll, Kyle Boone has listed his overrated and underrated teams. Last year, he nailed the Tar Heels being overrated -- we have receipts! -- and this year among his overrated teams is ...

Boone: "No. 11 Gonzaga -- Gary Parrish has Gonzaga ranked No. 19 in his latest Top 25 (And 1), and I tend to fall closer to his side of things ... People in WCC land view Saint Mary's as the top dog in the land this season, not Gonzaga, and while the addition of Ryan Nembhard combined with the return of Anton Watson should help, losing the likes of Julian Strawther and Drew Timme will undoubtedly provide a bigger challenge than voters seem to be taking into account for coach Mark Few."

👀 Could Aaron Rodgers return this season? This injury expert says ...



It was one heck of a Sunday for the Jets. Behind a disruptive defense and a steady performance from Zach Wilson, New York handed the Eagles their first loss of the season. That came after Aaron Rodgers was walking without crutches and throwing passes pregame, roughly five weeks after his Achilles tendon tear.

That alone would be encouraging, but now CBS Sports HQ injury expert Marty Jaramillo believes Rodgers is "absolutely" on pace to return this season. Rodgers himself has said he'd like to be back this year, but that hope was generally dismissed. After all, when Cam Akers returned seven months after tearing his Achilles two years ago, it was an unprecedented achievement.

Thanks to the "speed bridge" technique used to accelerate recovery, though, Jaramillo predicts Rodgers could be fully ready to play 12-14 weeks based on his current trajectory. Time will tell, of course, but for now it's at least on the table.

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

🏈 Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏒 Lightning at Sabers, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Diamondbacks at Phillies, 8:07 p.m. on TBS

⚽ USMNT vs. Ghana, 8:30 p.m. on TNT

🏒 Avalanche at Kraken, 10 p.m. on ESPN