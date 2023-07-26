The Texas Rangers have been one of the most pleasant surprises in Major League Baseball here in the 2023 season and they currently sit in first place in the AL West (though that lead is dwindling). That's the division with the defending champs, a team that advanced a round in the playoffs last season and the team with the best player in baseball. The Rangers sit atop all of those teams despite having lost Jacob deGrom for the season early on.

Obviously, they are buyers here at this trade deadline.

Texas has already made one acquisition, possibly a precursor to showing how active this front office will be, adding Aroldis Chapman to the bullpen. If they were ready to jump into the relief pitching market so early, surely they'll continue to look to supplement the big-league roster in advance of, they hope, their first playoff berth since 2016.

Needs

Pitching. And pitching. Also: Pitching.

The Rangers continue to flash one of the best offenses in baseball, even when Corey Seager -- who has hit like an MVP when healthy -- is on the injured list. Sure, if a player becomes available to help the offense and he makes sense as a fit, the Rangers could jump on him, but the focus is on pitching.

As noted, deGrom is done for this year and probably most of next year. The Rangers scratched Nathan Eovaldi from his scheduled Monday start as his fastball velocity has been falling. While others step up and throw well from time to time, those were supposed to be their two frontline playoff starters with Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Martín Pérez rounding things out. If there is a frontline arm to be had, the Rangers will be all over him.

They'll also be after bullpen arms.

Possible targets

Marcus Stroman CHC • SP ERA 3.09 WHIP 1.14 IP 122.1 BB 46 K 105 View Profile

It's looking like the Cubs might not be in position to sell. Obviously, if that's the case, Stroman comes off this list. If they are sellers, many have connected the Rangers to Stroman and it makes sense. He's having one of the best years of his career and has only a player option for next season that he's unlikely to exercise.

Eduardo Rodriguez DET • SP • #57 ERA 2.69 WHIP .97 IP 83.2 BB 18 K 88 View Profile

This one might be complicated, as Rodriguez has an opt-out clause after this season but three years and $49 million left on his deal. That's likely a bargain for him, sure, but there's risk involved in grabbing that contract midseason. I'm sure the Rangers, if they have a chance to add the southpaw, would view the risk as minimal. He's been excellent this season.

Lucas Giolito CHW • SP • #27 ERA 3.79 WHIP 1.22 IP 121 BB 42 K 131 View Profile

Giolito, a free agent after this season, is as good as gone from the pathetic White Sox. There's plenty of upside here, as we saw with three straight seasons getting down-ballot Cy Young support. He's a fit, even if not the best one.

Lance Lynn CHW • SP • #33 ERA 6.18 WHIP 1.44 IP 115 BB 43 K 139 View Profile

Would the Rangers go for the reunion? Lynn finished sixth and fifth in Cy Young voting, respectively, in his two years with the Rangers. He's been brutal this season, but they could always bet on the rejuvenation in escaping a terrible situation and returning to a team with whom he had success.

Kendall Graveman CHW • RP • #49 ERA 3.56 K/9 8.6 WHIP 1.21 S 8 BS 4 View Profile

As things stand, I'd expect only depth type additions to the bullpen with the focus on a big-name starting pitcher. With Chapman, Will Smith and either José Leclerc or Brock Burke, the Rangers can probably cover the late, high-leverage innings sufficiently.

If they do decide to go after another big arm for late in the game, however, Graveman could fit the bill. It isn't required that he show up to a team and close immediately, unlike ...

Josh Hader SD • RP • #71 ERA .97 K/9 13.4 WHIP .95 S 24 BS 4 View Profile

This would be predicated on the Padres realizing it's just not in the cards with this team and deciding to sell. If that happens, Hader would be a very nice late-inning addition here. He would need to be moved into the closer role, which would "demote" Smith, so the Rangers would have to make sure that would work. Still, Hader's been amazing since fixing himself late last regular season.

Blake Snell SD • SP • #4 ERA 2.67 WHIP 1.28 IP 108 BB 59 K 143 View Profile

Again, if and only if the Padres decide to sell would Snell become available. If that were the case, he's a nice fit here. He's a rental for the rest of this season before hitting free agency and has a high-octane arm capable of pitching like an ace for long stretches of time. Remember, he's a Cy Young winner and he currently leads the majors in ERA.

If the Padres sold and if the Rangers grabbed Snell and Hader, that would be a coup.

We will also mention that the Rangers make sense as a potential Shohei Ohtani trade destination. So much so that Mike Axisa recently ranked the Rangers as the landing spot that made the most sense. The Angels are hanging around the wild-card race, however, and it seems unlikely they would deal Ohtani within the division if they move him at all.

Trade chips

It's rare these days for top prospects to be traded unless it's a big-time superstar with extra team control moving (see Soto, Juan).

Given the placement of Josh Jung, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe around the infield, a centerpiece to any trade package -- as long as the Rangers are getting a stud back -- could be middle infielder Luisangel Acuña, who is currently in Double-A. Triple-A infielders Justin Foscue and/or Jonathan Ornelas could also work.

There's also plenty of organizational depth that can be parted with. In deals for players in Giolito's situation or with a lottery ticket like Lynn, that's generally all it's going to take.