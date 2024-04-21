The red-hot Atlanta Braves go for the three-game sweep when they take on the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers on Sunday Night Baseball. The Rangers (11-11), who entered play on Sunday tied for first in the American League West with the Seattle Mariners, have lost nine of 14. The Braves (14-5), who lead the National League East, have rattled off six wins in a row and 11 of 14. Atlanta earned a come-from-behind 5-2 win over Texas on Saturday night.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a -159 favorite on the money line (risk $159 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Braves odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total runs scored is 10.

Rangers vs. Braves money line: Texas +134, Atlanta -159

Rangers vs. Braves over/under: 10 runs

Rangers vs. Braves run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+123)

TEX: The Rangers are 6-6 on the road this season

ATL: The Braves have a plus-37 run differential, best in the National League

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta is expected to send right-hander Darius Vines (0-0, 1.93 ERA) to the mound. Vines, who is in his second season with the Braves, has one start on the year, picking up a no-decision in a 6-1 win at Houston on Monday. In that game, Vines went 4.2 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. In five games last season, Vines started two and was 1-0 with one hold and a 3.98 ERA. He pitched 20.1 innings, allowing 15 hits, nine earned runs and seven walks, while striking out 14.

Shortstop Orlando Arcia continues his torrid start to the season. In 19 games, he is batting .348 with one homer, eight RBI, and 11 runs scored. He has hits in four of the past five games and was 5-for-8 with a double, home run, and five RBI in a three-game series at Houston this past week. He has hit the Rangers well in a short sample size. In five career games, he is batting .250 against them with two doubles, two homers, and four RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Rangers

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Texas. In his first season with the Rangers, Lorenzen made his initial appearance on Monday at Detroit. He started and pitched five innings, allowing just three hits while striking out four in the victory. Lorenzen spent much of his career in the National League, pitching seven seasons in Cincinnati, and 11 games last season at Philadelphia. In 343 career games, including 70 starts, he has posted a 41-38 record with a 4.09 ERA.

Right fielder Adolis Garcia is among the Rangers' top hitters. In 22 games, he is hitting .317 with six doubles, five homers, and 20 RBI. He is 3-for-8 with two doubles and two RBI in the series, including a 2-for-4 performance with a double on Saturday. He has a four-game hitting streak and has hits in nine of his last 11 games. In eight career games against Atlanta, he is batting .296 with a double, triple, four homers, and 12 RBI. See which team to pick here.

