The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers battle in an American League West showdown on Thursday evening. The Rangers are coming off a 6-3 win over the Angels last night, while the Mariners fell to the Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday. Kumar Rocker (4-4, 5.73 ERA) will be the Rangers' starter, while the Mariners will counter with George Kirby (5-5, 4.50 ERA).

First pitch from T-Mobile Park is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Seattle is a -176 favorite (risk $176 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Mariners odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Texas is a +144 underdog (risk $100 to win $144). The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Here are the model's three best bets for Rangers vs. Mariners on Thursday:

Corey Seager Over 0.5 hits (-220)

Cal Raleigh Over 1.5 total bases (-105)

George Kirby Under 5.5 strikeouts (+100)`

Seager is batting .269 at the plate with 15 homers, 38 RBI, and 76 total hits on the season. His over/under for hits on DraftKings is 0.5, and he's gone over that number in 12 of his last 15 games. Last night, he was 1-of-5 at the dish against the Angels. The model projects 0.8 hits in this contest.

Raleigh is currently first in the MLB in home runs (41) and tied for first in RBI (87), while being third in OPS (.972). The 28-year-old has totaled at least two bases in three of his last five games. On July 28 against the A's, he went 2-of-4 with one run driven in. The SportsLine model projects Raleigh to finish with 1.8 total bases on Thursday.

Thus far into the season, Kirby is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 K's. DraftKings has his strikeout over/under at 5.5, but he's posted under that mark in six of his last 10 outings. The model predicts that he'll toss 5.4 K's in this tilt. Kirby has also thrown four or fewer strikeouts in his past two starts against Texas.

