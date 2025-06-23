Teams looking to get back on track meet when the Texas Rangers battle the Baltimore Orioles in a key American League matchup on Monday. Texas dropped an 8-3 decision to Pittsburgh on Sunday, while Baltimore fell 4-2 to the New York Yankees. The Rangers (38-40), who are third in the American League West, are 15-24 on the road this season. The Orioles (33-44), fifth in the American League East, are 16-19 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. The Orioles have won five of the past seven meetings with the Rangers. Baltimore is a -135 favorite on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Orioles odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.5. Before making any Rangers vs. Orioles picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 37-30 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks, returning more than 35 units of profit over the past two months. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rangers vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rangers vs. Orioles, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Rangers vs. Orioles money line Texas +113, Baltimore -135 at FanDuel Sportsbook Rangers vs. Orioles over/under 9.5 runs Rangers vs. Orioles run line Baltimore -1.5 (+147) Rangers vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine Rangers vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Orioles can win

Lefthander Trevor Rogers (0-0, 3.12 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Baltimore. In two starts for the Orioles this season, he has pitched 8.2 innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and three walks with nine strikeouts. He received a no-decision in a 2-1 win at Boston on May 24, allowing two hits with five strikeouts in 6.1 innings. In his last outing, a 12-8 loss at Tampa Bay, he did not receive a decision and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs and three walks with four strikeouts.

First baseman Ryan O'Hearn is among Baltimore's top hitters. In 65 games, he is hitting .305 with nine doubles, 10 homers and 29 RBI. He also has three stolen bases. O'Hearn is coming off a 2-for-3 performance with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and one RBI in a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on June 13. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Rangers can win

Texas is expected to start lefthander Patrick Corbin (4-6, 3.91 ERA). In 13 starts this season, he has logged 71.1 innings, allowing 66 hits, 31 earned runs and 23 walks with 53 strikeouts. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his appearances this year. In a 16-3 win at Minnesota on June 12, he pitched five innings to earn the victory, allowing six hits, three earned runs and three walks with six strikeouts.

Shortstop Josh Smith is riding a 10-game hitting streak, including six multi-hit performances during that stretch. In a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on June 14, he was 2-for-5 with two doubles and a walk. He was 2-for-5 with a homer, one RBI and three runs scored in the win over the Twins on June 12. In 66 games this season, he is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 21 RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Rangers vs. Orioles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 8.6 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Rangers vs. Orioles, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.