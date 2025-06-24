The Texas Rangers meet the Baltimore Orioles in the second of a three-game series in a key American League matchup on Tuesday. Baltimore earned a 6-0 win over Texas on Monday. The Rangers (38-41), who have lost four of six, are 15-25 on the road this season. The Orioles (34-44), who have won six of their last 10, are 17-19 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. The Orioles have won six of the past eight meetings with the Rangers. Baltimore is a -132 favorite on the money line (risk $132 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Orioles odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 10. Before making any Rangers vs. Orioles picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Rangers vs. Orioles money line Texas +111, Baltimore -132 at FanDuel Sportsbook Rangers vs. Orioles over/under 10 runs Rangers vs. Orioles run line Baltimore -1.5 (+145)

Why the Orioles can win

Righthander Charlie Morton (4-7, 5.64 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Baltimore. Morton has made 17 appearances this season, including 11 starts, and has logged 67 innings pitched. He has allowed 75 hits, 42 earned runs and 32 walks with 74 strikeouts. He is coming off a solid outing at Tampa Bay on Thursday. In that game, he earned the win by pitching six innings, allowing six hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts in a 4-1 victory over the Rays.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson is among the Orioles' top hitters. In 71 games this season, he is batting .278 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 23 RBI. He has hits in 13 of the last 16 games. In a 12-8 loss at Tampa Bay on Wednesday, he was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. He was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and one walk in an 11-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on June 15. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Rangers can win

Lefthander Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.26 ERA) is expected to get the start for Texas. It will be his 17th appearance of the season and second start. He has logged 30.1 innings, allowing 26 hits, 11 earned runs and 13 walks with 30 strikeouts. In his last outing, he went 5.2 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and one walk in a 4-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Among the Rangers' top hitters include third baseman Josh Jung. The former 2019 first round pick for Texas is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 30 RBI in 67 games. He singled and drove in two runs in an 8-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. He was 3-for-5 with a double, walk and one run scored in a 16-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on June 12. See which team to back at SportsLine.

