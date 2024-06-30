The Baltimore Orioles look for the four-game series sweep when they take on the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers on Sunday Night Baseball. Baltimore earned a 6-5 win on Saturday night, the second consecutive one-run win over Texas. The Orioles (53-30) are 28-16 on their home field this season. The Rangers (37-46), who have lost six in a row, are just 17-27 on the road in 2024.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Orioles lead the all-time series 413-285, including a 212-141 edge in games played at home. Baltimore is a -159 favorite on the money line (risk $159 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Orioles odds, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9.

Rangers vs. Orioles money line: Texas +133, Baltimore -159

Rangers vs. Orioles over-under: 9 runs

Rangers vs. Orioles run line: Baltimore -1.5 (+126)

TEX: The Rangers have covered the run line in 17 of their last 29 games (+4.55 units)

BAL: The Orioles have hit the money line in 23 of their last 35 games (+8.50 units)

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore is expected to send left-hander Cole Irvin (6-4, 3.74 ERA) to the mound. Irvin, who is looking for his first win since June 7, has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 11 of 15 appearances this season, including 13 starts. In eight career starts against Texas, he is 4-2 with a 3.04 ERA. In 47.1 innings against the Rangers, he has allowed 38 hits, 16 earned runs and eight walks, while striking out 39.

Offensively, catcher Adley Rutschman is among the Orioles' top hitters. In 78 games, he is hitting .298 with 44 runs scored, 12 doubles, 15 homers and 55 RBI. He was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Thursday's series opener, an 11-2 Baltimore win. He has three multi-hit games over the past nine games he has played, including a 5-for-5 performance with a double and two runs scored in a 14-11 loss at Houston on June 21.

Why you should back the Rangers

Left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-9, 4.17 ERA) will start for Texas. Heaney, a 10-game winner a year ago, is looking for his first win since a 6-0 victory at Miami on June 2. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing four hits, while striking out seven. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in any start since April 25. In a 3-1 loss at Milwaukee on Tuesday, he pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Among the Rangers' top hitters is third baseman Josh Smith. The 26-year-old, who was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft by the New York Yankees, has hits in six of the last 10 games, including a 2-for-4 performance with a double and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Orioles. He was 2-for-3 with a homer in a 6-0 win over Kansas City on June 22. In 79 games in 2024, he is hitting .288 with 18 doubles, one triple, seven homers, 32 RBI and 38 runs scored.

