The Texas Rangers will battle the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second of a three-game interleague series on Saturday. The Rangers earned a 6-2 win in Friday's series-opener. Texas is expected to start right-hander Kumar Rocker (2-4, 7.31 ERA), while Pittsburgh will give the ball to right-hander Mitch Keller (1-9, 4.08 ERA).

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Texas is -110 on the money line (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Pirates odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while Pittsburgh is a -109 underdog (risk $109 to win $100). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Pittsburgh's Ke'Bryan Hayes is at -205 to reach over 0.5 hits, while Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz is +285 to record a home run. You can also check out our Saturday MLB parlay picks and MLB prop picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 37-30 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps, or new users taking advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code or Fanatics Sportsbook promo code could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's three best bets for Rangers vs. Pirates (odds subject to change):

Rangers ML (-110)

Pirates run line +1.5 (-179)

Nick Gonzales under 1.5 total hits (-240)

Rangers to win (-110)

Texas will look to earn the series win and earn their seventh victory in the last nine meetings against Pittsburgh. The Rangers have won eight of their last 12 games overall, while Pittsburgh has dropped five of their last six games. Texas enters the game with the second-best team ERA at 3.20, while the Pirates are 12th at 3.82 ERA. The model favors Texas, which has a money line probability of over 50%, giving this a C rating. FanDuel is one of the books with a -110 price on the Rangers, and new users can unlock even more value with a FanDuel promo code:

Pirates run line +1.5 (-179)

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests Pittsburgh will be able to cover the run line, and has the Rangers winning the game by an average score of 4.5 to 4.1, with Pittsburgh covering well over 60% of the time, making it the better value. The model gives this a B rating. The Rangers are 14-23 on the road in 2025, while the Pirates are 19-20 at home.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up. Get his best bets for Saturday, all from the expert who is 165-91 on his last 256 MLB picks (+17).

Nick Gonzales under 1.5 total hits (-240)

Gonzales, a 2020 first-round pick by the Pirates, has been red hot and is hitting .274 with one double, two triples and two homers with four RBI in 16 games. He has hits in five of the last six games, including a 3-for-5 performance in Thursday's 8-4 Game 2 10-inning win over the Detroit Tigers. In Friday's 6-2 loss to Texas, he was 2-for-4. In Thursday's Game 1 9-2 loss to the Tigers, he doubled in five at-bats.

The model is projecting 0.6 total hits for Gonzales, and gives this prop a four-star rating. With an average of 0.9, Gonzales has gone under his total hits in five of his last eight games when at home. The model has rated this four stars. DraftKings has this line at -310, and new users can utilize the latest DraftKings bonus code if they want even more bang for their buck: