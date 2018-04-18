Rangers vs. Rays odds: MLB picks, predictions, lines for April 18 from advanced simulation

The Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers at 1:10 p.m. ET Wednesday, two teams in need of a mid-April surge. The Rays are -118 on the money line, meaning it would take a $118 bet on Tampa Bay to return $100. The Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas expects to be scored, is 7.5.



Before you make any kind of pick on a clash of teams seeking a turnaround, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



This model is on a 10-5 run on its money-line picks and simulated this matchup 10,000 times, breaking down every conceivable at-bat and batter vs. pitcher matchup to determine its money line, Over-Under and run line picks.



We can tell you the computer is expecting the Over to hit hard, saying it cashes in 54 percent of simulations. But what about the money line, which it's excelled picking? Where does the value lie?



The model knows the Rays (4-12) were the bottom team in the AL before pounding the Rangers for 13 hits in an 8-4 victory on Monday. In an surprising twist, the Rangers (6-12) are a perfect 2-0 against World Series champion Houston, but 4-12 against everyone else.



Tampa starts Ray Faria, who pitched well in his last outing, allowing one run over 5.1 innings against the Phillies. The outing before that, however, he was pummeled by the Red Sox for nine runs over just 1.2 innings.



There's a clear path to success for Tampa: It has a 4-1 record when scoring five or more runs and is 0-11 when it doesn't.



Tampa was dealt a blow Monday when standout outfielder Kevin Kiermaier was declared out for eight to 12 weeks (thumb). But his replacement, Mallex Smith, had four hits on Monday and is batting .536 over his last seven games, including 6-for-6 against LHPs.



He'll see a lefty on Wednesday in Cole Hamels, who owns a 2.90 career ERA against the Rays. He's struck out 30 over 22 innings with a 4.50 ERA, including a quality no-decision against Houston, striking out seven and allowing two runs in six innings.



Joey Gallo has been swinging a big stick for Texas, with six homers, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored, all team-highs.



These teams have similar traits on paper, but the computer has found a convincing edge for one side Wednesday. Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rangers-Rays money line has very strong value, all from the computer model on a 10-5 MLB run.