Rangers vs. Reds odds, line: MLB picks, June 16 predictions from model on 33-18 roll

The Cincinnati Reds look to avoid being swept in a three-game interleague series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Reds (30-38), fifth in the NL Central, have lost two in a row and seven of their last 10, while the Rangers (38-32), second in the AL West, have won two straight and are 4-2 on their road trip. First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The latest Rangers vs. Reds odds show the Reds favored at -175 on the money line (risk $175 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Rangers vs. Reds picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Cincinnati will send right-hander Sonny Gray (2-5, 3.65 ERA) to the mound. In 14 career games against Texas, including 13 starts, he is 8-3 with a 2.72 ERA.

Offensively, the Reds are led by first baseman Joey Votto, who had his six-game hitting streak end in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. He was 8-for-23 (.348) with a double and two home runs and four RBIs during the streak. Catcher Curt Casali has hit in seven of the last nine games, going 9-for-28 (.321) with two doubles, three homers and six RBIs during that span.

But just because Cincinnati's pitching staff is a top rotation in the MLB does not mean it is the best value on the Rangers vs. Reds money line.

That's because the Rangers are sending right-hander Ariel Jurado (4-2, 3.02 ERA) to the mound. He is 3-0 with a 3.70 ERA in his last four starts, all of which have lasted at least six innings. Texas leads the all-time series with the Reds 10-8.

The Rangers are 8-6 in interleague play and have not lost a series since dropping two of three to the host Los Angeles Angels on May 24-26. Outfielder Danny Santana has been swinging a hot bat lately, with three multi-hit games over the past seven, going 9-for-25 (.360) with two doubles, two triples and three RBIs during that stretch.

