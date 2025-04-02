The Texas Rangers meet the Cincinnati Reds in the third and deciding game of their series on Wednesday. Cincinnati won Monday's opener 14-3, before Texas earned a 1-0 win on Tuesday. The Rangers (4-2), who finished third in the American League West at 78-84 last year, were 34-47 on the road in 2024. The Reds (2-3), who were fourth in the NL Central at 77-85 last season, were 39-42 on their home field a year ago.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. The Reds have won six of the past nine meetings. Cincinnati is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Reds vs. Rangers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Rangers vs. Reds picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2025 MLB season on a 34-18 roll on top-rated run-line betting picks (+729). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Rangers vs. Reds money line: Texas +110, Cincinnati -130 at Caesars Sportsbook

Rangers vs. Reds over/under: 8.5 runs

Rangers vs. Reds run line: Cincinnati -1.5 (+158)

TEX: The Rangers are 7-3 on the money line over the past 10 games

CIN: The Reds are 3-2 on the money line in their last five games

Why the Reds can cover

Cincinnati will send right-hander Hunter Greene (0-0, 3.60 ERA) to the mound. In his first start, a 6-4 loss to San Francisco on Thursday, he allowed three hits and two earned runs with one walk and eight strikeouts in five innings of work. In 26 starts a year ago, he was 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA, allowing 57 walks, while striking out 169. In one career start against the Rangers, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. In that outing, he went seven innings, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out six.

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is off to a fast start to the season. In five games, he is batting .350 with two homers and eight RBI. In the win on Monday, he was 4-for-5 with four runs scored, two homers and seven RBI. In 160 games in 2024, he batted .259 with 36 doubles, 10 triples, 25 homers and 76 RBI.

Why the Rangers can cover

Texas will counter with right-hander Jack Leiter (1-0, 1.80 ERA). In a 4-1 win over Boston on Friday, he pitched five innings, allowing one earned run and one walk, while striking out four in five innings. In nine games last year, including six starts, Leiter posted a 0-3 record and an 8.83 ERA. This will be the first time he will have faced the Reds.

Helping power the offense is left fielder Wyatt Langford. He was 2-for-4 with a homer in the Rangers' win on Tuesday. In five games this season, he is hitting .263, with a pair of two-hit games. In 134 games last year, he batted .253 with 25 doubles, four triples, 16 homers and 74 RBI.

