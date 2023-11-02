The Texas Rangers on Wednesday night at Chase Field downed the Arizona Diamondbacks and in doing so secured the first World Series title in franchise history. This, of course, means a triumphant return to Arlington, and, in keeping with tradition, a championship parade awaits them.

The team and staff will be returning to the Dallas area on Thursday but no immediate public celebration was scheduled because of "space and security issues." Instead, the City of Arlington will hold a parade for the newly crowned champions on Friday, Nov. 3. Now for the full details.

What: Texas Rangers championship parade

Where: The Arlington Entertainment District with, at the conclusion of the parade, a public ceremony in the North Plaza outside Globe Life Field adjacent to Texas Live!. All events will be free of charge to the public, and parking will be free, as well.

When: The parade is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. CT on Nov. 3.

Who: According to the club, all members of the team are expected to be in attendance. At the end of the route, remarks will be made by Rangers executives, manager Bruce Bochy, and Rangers players.

How to watch: Bally Sports Southwest will provide full coverage. As well, MLB Network traditionally broadcasts championship parades, and a number of local television affiliates will likely carry it.

Finally, here's a look at the route:

Texas Rangers, prepare to be adored and feted.