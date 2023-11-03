The Texas Rangers downed the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night and in doing so secured the first World Series title in franchise history. This, of course, means a triumphant return to Arlington, and, in keeping with tradition, a championship parade awaits them on Friday

The team and staff returned to the Dallas area on Thursday but no immediate public celebration was scheduled because of "space and security issues." Instead, the City of Arlington will hold a parade for the newly crowned champions on Friday, Nov. 3. Now for the full details.

Rangers World Series parade details

Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time: 1:15 p.m. ET (12:15 p.m. CT)

Where: Arlington Entertainment District (full route below)

Local updates: CBS News Texas

Here's a complete look at the parade route:

"It's special. I'm not going to lie. It's special to come here in my first year with a team that was determined to play winning baseball and had never won a championship," manager Bruce Bochy said after the championship-clinching win. "But as far as me, that's a byproduct of what those guys did out there and what the front office did. I was along for the ride, trust me. I was very fortunate and blessed to be able to get back into baseball in this type of a situation."

