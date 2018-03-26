Ranking all 30 MLB teams' official Twitter hashtags for the 2018 season

A weird annual tradition in every league is the release of the new hashtags on Twitter. Every year, each team associates a tag with its logo, so that fans can show off how big of fans they are and let the world know that they spend lots of time on the internet. It could be a team motto, an abbreviation or, if the team is the worst, the team's name.

I ranked every slogan, which were released two days ahead of Opening Day. Feel free to berate me with your bad hashtags. Also, Cardinals fans, I'm sorry in advance.

Excused -- Colorado Rockies: #Rockies25th

25 years is a landmark worth celebrating. Therefore, the social media team can be excused for fulfilling team obligations.

29. St. Louis Cardinals: #STLCards

I have this at dead last because it's the most Cardinal Way thing ever to think you're too good for a slogan. "We're the STLCards, that's all we need. Our redbird logo will never be associated with some campy motto." I will not promise that this ranking is devoid of bias.

Let's Go Mets? But shorter? Come on guys. At least make it "Will Tebow Play Pro?" (#WTPP?) or something. LGM is the name of a company that everyone has heard of but no one knows what it does. You can't put LGM on a t-shirt.

"We just made the World Series last year, what will illustrate that we really think we can win it all this year?"

"Just our name. Nothing else. Not even the city."

"Genius."

The only dodging going on here is the social media team dodging its work.

26/25. San Diego Padres/Pittsburgh Pirates: #LetsGoTeam

#LetsGoPadres and #LetsGoBucs. I'm most disappointed in the Padres, the Dream Meme Team of 2017. Let's go team is so utterly devoid of creativity I wonder if the owners mandate this to be a name. It's just outstandingly lazy. Also, Pirates, calling yourselves shortened versions of Buccaneers is transparent.

#WhiteSox, #MNTwins, #TexasRangers, #SFGiants. Good work. You're all baseball teams. Maybe I'm being unfair, because I like that wins is the only part lower-case on the Twins. But seriously. I at least expect better from the Rangers. What happened to #LonestarGrit?

Look, even the team name is better than #LetsRise.

I hate this because fans are going to run this into the ground. #ThisIsTheBrewCrew would have been better, or something that doesn't so directly tie the fan to the hashtag. I get the sentiment, but it's so damn try-hard. There's a spectrum for social media. If 29-20 are the laziest of the lazy, this is what happens when you give the Brewers' #BiggestFan naming rights.

This has Gabe Kapler's spastic fingerprints all over it. The team went from #GoPhils to #BeBold in a year. Maybe get your name in italics first.

This one is actually annoying, because it literally doesn't make sense. Are you flinging Rays around? Is it a play on rise up? If it's supposed to be a slanted speech of rise up, I immediately rescind this ranking and put this top 10. But I really don't think that's the case, it's just the Rays looking for the high ground. Or, you know, any footing at all.

This would definitely be higher if the Athletics weren't trying so ridiculously hard to get out of Oakland. Plus one for irony guys, but maybe don't taught your fans with your social media presence.

This is pretty cheesy, which lends to me not liking it. But the Indians are super insistent on this being a thing, and it has no business being a thing. Yes, Indians, this is the point of baseball.

Indians' fans asking me "what the hell man? This is just as tacky." You're definitely right. But it's not #ThatsCub. I would put this below the Cardinals if the Cubs stayed with #ThatsCub. It's at least a change. Even if it's still bad, it's not top-tier terrible.

Similar to the Cubs' ranking, this is a welcome change from "#WhosYourTiger," mostly because that's most likely to be used in today's context as a poll for who should be traded next. Detroit Summers isn't good -- it sounds like the name of a person with some progressively non-progressive parents -- but it's not #WhosYourTiger. Time to put that slogan the way of the team's success in the foreseeable future.

Uh-oh, someone told the Astros their worth and now they're posting Marilyn Monroe quotes on their Facebook page. Obviously, the defending champions don't want to settle for anything less than rings from now on. But man, one World Series win and you've sure added a strut huh?

This one is funny (not ha-ha funny just "huh" funny), because a word goes a long way. The Reds were just #Reds last year, and so they said "man, we gotta do something about this." So they added "country," and darn it, it kind of works. Reds Country kind of flows, and it's definitely an improvement from last year.

This one is arguably guilty of trying too hard, but at least it's not #OurSeason. That would be pretty sad after last year. Although I will say they lost points for not making it #OkThisIsOurSeason.

This one wants to stand out, and it should be commended for that. It's a fun catch-phrase and it gives fans something to rally around. It's kind of like what the Brewers' team wanted, but not terrible. Also, with Acuna, this becomes a bit more applicable if he lives up to expectations.

Dirty Water and The Fens have a lot of ties to the Red Sox, and I genuinely admire the team's tribute to The Standells here. The only reason that this is barely cracking the Top 10 is because "Dirty Water" was in the soundtrack for "Fever Pitch," and I can't just allow that to fly.

I don't know why I love this one so much. It's not overly clever, it's barely a play on the Orioles. There's just something really satisfying about the visual it evokes. "The Land" is a pretty overused cliche in regards to sports territories, but Birdland. That's a place you don't want to end up.

It's simple. It works. Like the jerseys, you can't beat the classics. Yes, there's an air of arrogance about it, but that's the Yankees. Last year was fun with the #BronxBombersAreBack. Now, however, it's business as usual as the Yankees try to pick up another World Series with the crew in place.

This is a good, simple evocation of Angels imagery, and it looks weirdly good next to the Angels' logo. This has been what the Angels have gone with the past few years. You can see why they stick with it. The nickname the Halos works too here, but I'm a bit surprised they didn't go with "#TheHalOhtaniWay.

This is an example of a pretty try-hardy expression that works. The Nationals should be in contention for a championship this year, so that lends itself to just one pursuit. This one is pretty simple, so it's hard to hate on. It's just the team's quest towards a World Series. If it were anyone other than one of the top contenders in the league, this wouldn't work. But they are contenders, so it works.

I don't know why I like this one so much, I think I just like the double meaning. True to that Mariner navy blue mixed with the Mariners' natural affinity for water, it works. It's also kind of a twist on the "true blue" cliche, so I only like it more. Even if the Mariners are terrible this year, this is a good phrase.

Again, the double meaning does it here. Raised as a Royal and a literally elevated Royals team, it's catchy. Also, I'm an absolute slave to alliteration. That will always knock things up a few points. It's a really good slogan for the team, and it's just simple enough to work.

This translates to Together Miami, and I love it for its simplicity. I love that it shows the team hasn't forgotten its fans, and I love that it illustrates unity. This is probably the only thing that the Marlins will win all year, and it may illustrate something that runs diametrically opposed to the team's philosophy, but purely as a slogan it works.

Cardinals' fans, I don't dislike you, but I admit watching fans get worked up menial things is really fun.