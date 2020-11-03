Pros: New owner, great ballpark, lots of money (in theory), talented roster

Cons: New owner, pressure to win immediately, strong front office voice will already be in place (Sandy Alderson) The Wilpons are finally out of the picture and the Mets have new ownership. Lifelong Mets fan and billionaire Steve Cohen was officially approved as new owner of the Mets last Friday, and he is expected to infuse the team with cash right away. Cohen's net worth is north of $10 billion, making him the wealthiest MLB owner by a mile. Among his first orders of business will be building a state-of-the-art analytics department, according to Joe Pantorno or amNY, something that is overdue and sorely needed. It has not happened yet but Cohen is expected to replace general manager Brodie Van Wagenen -- the sale will close within the next week -- whose bad moves (Jarred Kelenic trade, Jed Lowrie signing, etc.) outnumber his good moves (J.D. Davis trade, etc.), and bring in his own people to run the baseball operations. "I can say with certainty that baseball people will be running baseball operations," Cohen said recently, which must be music to Mets fans' ears after years of the Wilpons meddling in baseball decisions. Should Cohen replace Van Wagenen, the next general manager will walk into a situation where he's expected to have money to spend, and fans will love them simply because they aren't part of the old regime. There's also a lot of talent on the roster, starting with the great Jacob deGrom. You also have Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, and others. There are needs on the pitching side, no doubt, and the farm system isn't great (Baseball America ranks it 20th), but the MLB roster is talented. On the downside, you're going to have to win right away. That will be the expectation. And as good as the roster looks on paper, the Mets went 26-34 this year, tied for last place in the NL East. There's work to be done to get this team into October, and they play in what figures to be challenged division, but no matter. Anything less than a postseason berth in 2021, while deGrom is still in his Cy Young prime, will be considered a failure. The pressure to win immediately is very real. Also, we don't know exactly what kind owner Cohen will be. All indications are he will stay out of the way and increase payroll, but we don't know that for certain. It's hard to believe he'll be worse than the Wilpons, but there is a lot of ground between "the Wilpons" and "great owner." We're still waiting to see where Cohen fits on that scale. The next general manager goes in hoping for the best while understanding it's possible they could be saddled with something closer to the worst. If (when?) Cohen cuts tied with Van Wagenen -- Van Wagenen has two years remaining on his contract, it should be noted -- I think the Mets vault right to the top of the general manager openings rankings. Alderson will be team president and oversee business operations, so he won't be a dedicated baseball operations person, meaning the new general manager will have real latitude. Cohen's wallet and the talent on the roster outweigh the negatives for me. This will be the job to get this winter.