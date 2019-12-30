Ranking the best MLB players who wore No. 20, including Frank Robinson and Mike Schmidt

The passing of Christmas Day means spring training is on the horizon. With a handful of clubs requiring their pitchers and catchers to report as early as Feb. 11, we are roughly six weeks away from baseball's unofficial return.

New Year's Day, of course, is this week and it marks the start of a new decade. In honor of 2020 approaching, we decided to welcome in the new year by looking back at the top 10 players who primarily wore No. 20 during their MLB careers. Let's get to it.

1. Frank Robinson

The 1982 Hall of Fame inductee was not only the best player to wear No. 20, he was one of the greatest to ever play the game. Robinson won the Triple Crown in 1966 and became the first player to ever win the MVP Award in both leagues (Reds, Orioles). He was also a 14-time All Star and two-time MVP. He later became the first black manager in the major leagues.

2. Mike Schmidt

After opting to play his college ball in his home state at Ohio University, Schmidt went on to become one of the greatest Phillies of all time. Schmidt was known to be a hard-nosed, grit-and-grind player -- unafraid of the big moment. His intangibles helped turn him into a 12-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glover, three-time MVP, and World Series champion. Schmidt's 548 home runs rank 16th in MLB history.

3. Don Sutton

Many know about Sutton's success in the pros. What most don't know is he also had his fair share of doubters early on. Back in 1963, Sutton was turned down by then-Florida Gators head coach Dave Fuller. He attended Gulf Coast Community College and later transferred to a small liberal arts school in Southern California, Whittier College. The 1998 Hall of Fame inductee did more than prove his doubters wrong after finishing top-five in Cy Young voting in five straight seasons and being selected to four All Star games.

4. Lou Brock

Speed, speed, and more speed. Hall of Famer Lou Brock is often described as one the most most exciting players to ever suit up, as evident by his 938 stolen bases (second all-time). A trade sending Brock from the Cubs to the Cardinals in 1964 would end up being a huge mistake by Chicago. Brock led the NL in steals every year but one between 1966 and 1974, was selected to six All-Star games, and became a two-time World Series champion in St. Louis.

5. Luis Gonzalez

The World Series has been won via walk-off hit just 11 times in major-league history. Gonzo is responsible for one of those after blooping a single against Mariano Rivera and the Yankees in 2001 to give the Diamondbacks their first and only championship. The five-time All-Star is one of 41 players with 300 home runs and 2,500 hits.

6. Jorge Posada

We could just leave Posada's credentials at this: four-time World Series champion. For his sake, we will continue on and say the five-time Silver Slugger also ranks ninth among catchers with 275 career long balls. Posada finished top-six in MVP voting twice (2003, 2007).

Being the lone active player on this list, Josh Donaldson's story is still being written. Through his first nine seasons, the Bringer of Rain is a three-time All-Star and truly took the league by storm with an MVP season in Toronto back in 2015. The current free agent is expected to receive a hefty contract, thanks in large part to his 37 home runs and 94 RBI last season in Atlanta.

8. Kevin Youkilis

If you listen quietly, you might still be able to hear Red Sox fans chanting "Youuuuuuuuuk" at Fenway Park. Youkilis broke into the majors in 2004 as a role player, helping Boston break the "Curse of the Bambino." He then went on to win another title in 2007 as a Gold Glove first baseman and later garnered three All-Star honors.

9. Mark Mulder

Along with Barry Zito and Tim Hudson, Mulder was part of the original "Big 3" out in Oakland. Though his career was stunted by rotator cuff injuries, Mulder was one of the best in the business when healthy. Mulder had to settle for second-best after being edged by Roger Clemens of the Yankees for the 2001 Cy Young. He would go on to become a two-time All Star before hanging them up for good in 2008.

10. Frank White

Known to many as "Smooth" for his slick glove work in the field, White is regarded as one of the all-time great Royals after helping lead the team to its first World Series title in 1985. That same season, White won the Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, and was named the ALCS MVP. The eight-time Gold Glover and five-time All-Star was inducted to the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame in 1995.

Other Notables: Huston Street, Vic Wertz, Howard Johnson, Monte Irvin