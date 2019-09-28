Ranking the six greatest moments of Bruce Bochy's Hall of Fame career

The time is here to bid farewell to the great Bruce Bochy. While a simple column cannot do his career nor his story justice, consider this a mere slice of the Hall of Fame pie -- a pie filled with benevolence, sincerity, and pure baseball goodness.

Numerous former players, ex-teammates, and coaches have recently made their way out to the City by the Bay to see the Giants manager one more time before what is expected to be his final game. Guys like Trevor Hoffman and Barry Zito all showing support for their former skipper. Boch's farewell tour was initially oriented as an appreciation for his career but it has evolved into a time capsule for baseball fans everywhere.

"Hello, skipper," says Trevor Hoffman to Bruce Bochy before his final game vs. the Padres

There is perhaps no greater testament to a manager's impact than seeing old faces reappear just to send their own personal adieus.

Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully may have described the skipper best in a tribute video played during a Dodgers-Giants game in early September:

"But for all his victories, for all of his great moments, he could never ever be accused of having a big head. Big heart? Yes. The fact he has won the most games here at Dodger Stadium is another reason for all of us to wish him a wonderful retirement."

These great moments Scully refers to are deeper than the three World Series rings he owns. They are deeper than the 2,000-plus victories he has under his belt. They are deeper than any of the bright and shiny awards hanging in his trophy room.

Above all else, Bochy is a good person -- a person who respects the game of baseball and truly cares for his players.

To honor the all-time great skipper, we have corralled six of the greatest moments of Bruce Bochy's career, though six may be far too few a number.

1. Riding Madison Bumgarner in Game 7

In heroic fashion, Madison Bumgarner basically pitched the Giants to their third World Series championship in five years. While Mad-Bum deserves almost all of the praise, the faith and trust Bochy had in his guy is an all-time moment.

Bumgarner is widely known as being demonstrative and has often tried convincing his manager to refrain from pointing to the bullpen when he feels he still has some left in the tank. Simply speaking, the highly-competitive southpaw is not always the most credible source when answering the universal mound visit question: "How do you feel?" All that considered, Bochy knew handing "Bum" the ball in Game 7 one final time was their best chance at knocking off the Royals.

Bochy gave the start to veteran Tim Hudson, knowing he had his secret weapon in his back pocket.

Despite tossing a complete game shutout three days prior, Bochy handed the ball to his country boy ace in the 4th inning with a 3-2 lead. San Francisco sported one of the better bullpens in the league (3.01 ERA), led by Sergio Romo, Jeremy Affeldt, Santiago Casilla, and Yusmeiro Petit, but it was Bumgarner's series to win; and Bochy knew that.

When it came down to it, Bochy had the utmost faith in his guy. When the tough got going he went with his gut, and he was rewarded with a 2014 ring because of it.

2. Where's Your World Series Ring?

We could tell Bruce Bochy stories for hours, but this one right at the top. The year is 2015 and the Giants' players and staff had recently received their 2014 World Series rings. To his surprise, Bochy noticed longtime Giants broadcaster Jon Miller was not wearing his.

Miller recounted the narrative in a story by Steve Wulf of ESPN: "He said, 'Where's your ring?' And I said, 'Well, it's not like I had anything to do with winning the Series. I mean, I wasn't out there on the field.' And Bruce says, 'Well, I didn't win any of the games, either. What I do works because the players make it work. It's not me who won the World Series.'"

Bochy: a man of utter humility.

3. Bochy calls upon his son for his big league debut

Following a successful minor league campaign in 2014, Bruce's son, Brett, was called up to the Giants as part of the expanded rosters in September. Whether Brett would make his big league debut would be up to his father; not to mention, his club was in the middle of a tight playoff race.

With San Francisco trailing 15-0 in a game against the Dodgers on Sept. 13, Bruce got the opportunity to summon his son from the bullpen for his major league debut.

In what is widely regarded as one of the most special moments a player can experience, Brett was able to share that moment with none only than the same person who put a baseball in his hands for the very first time--his dad.

Brett went on to make three appearances for the Giants and earned a World Series ring alongside his dad.

4. Career victory No. 2,000

The feat itself is reason enough to make this list. However, it is the stadium scene and admiration by the players and fans for their manager which made the moment so special.

The players shaking handshakes and hugs are genuine. The fans chanting "Bo-chy! Bo-chy! Bo-chy" is harmonious. The words spoken in Bochy's post-game interview are pure.

The supporting cast is happier than the star of the movie. Hitting the 2K mark is undoubtedly historical, but the moment itself is so much more than numbers and stats. It's home.

5. The Mega-Sized Helmet Debacle

By now, most have heard about the size of Bochy's head--literally speaking. The former catcher wears a hat size 8-1/8! Ironic considering the absence of any sort of arrogance or ego in his personality.

As first told by ESPN's Tim Kurkjian, Bochy switched teams back in his playing days, but there was an issue. The problem was when he arrived with his new team, they didn't have a helmet that could fit his head. Therefore, he had to bring his old helmet along with him and have it painted with the new team colors.

In 2015, the Giants' radio affiliate ran a commercial which featured an audio of Bruce saying: "Yes, my dome is large, now back to the game!"

6. Your Fenway Park Tour Guide

Less than 24 hours after becoming just the 11th manager in baseball history to reach 2,000 managerial victories, Bochy went through his daily routine of answering questions from reporters inside the visiting clubhouse the next morning at Fenway Park.

When they finished their duties, reporter Kerry Crowley of the San Jose Mercury News admitted he had never been inside the Green Monster. Without hesitation, Bochy told Crowley: "Well come on."

Bochy took Crowley on a tour inside the Green Monster just because that is who Bruce Bochy is.

Bruce Bochy: "Have you been inside the Green Monster?"



Me: "No."



Bochy: "Well come on."



My tour of one of baseball's most iconic landmarks, provided by one of baseball's biggest fans.

Crowley later documented the tour in an article, claiming Bochy to be as much a "fan" as he is a manager or hero.

Among the growing list of accomplishments and championships and honors, Bruce Bochy is a man of spontaneity and appreciation. Not to mention, he is one of the great minds of baseball with a presence unlike most.

His farewell weekend is as much for him as it is for the fans. Many say Bochy will find some role within baseball operations, may that be as a scout or front-office role. Whatever the future holds, baseball fans everywhere thank Bruce Bochy for the lifelong memories. Bruce, you are one of the the good ones.