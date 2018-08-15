Ranking the top 10 MLB rookies: There's Braves' Ronald Acuna and Nationals' Juan Soto, then there's everybody else

We are a month and a half away from the end of a season that has been highlighted by great rookie performances. Braves phenom Ronald Acuna has set the National League Rookie of the Year race on fire with his recent run of eight home runs in eight games. As is the case, now would be as good a time as any to rank the rookies of the 2018 season to date. The criteria is simple: The rookies who have provided the most value to their teams in the current season.

By way of reminder, here's how MLB defines rookie status:

A player shall be considered a rookie unless, during a previous season or seasons, he has (a) exceeded 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched in the Major Leagues; or (b) accumulated more than 45 days on the active roster of a Major League club or clubs during the period of 25-player limit (excluding time in the military service and time on the disabled list).

And now to the current rankings ...

Top MLB rookies of 2018 10 Lou Trivino Oakland Athletics RP In 57 2/3 innings, the right-hander has pitched to a 1.56 ERA with no unearned runs allowed and more strikeouts than innings. 9 Seranthony Dominguez Philadelphia Phillies RP Dominguez boasts an ERA+ of 175 and an FIP of 2.65, and he's also struck out more than one-third of opposing batters. While Gabe Kapler doesn't really run his bullpen in a conventional manner, Dominguez has emerged the primary closer for the contending Phils. That makes him a rarity among rookies. 8 Dereck Rodriguez San Francisco Giants SP Rodriguez, 26, has gone from minor-league free agent to Rookie of the Year contender. After 12 starts and a pair of relief appearances, Rodriguez has allowed 23 runs in 80 innings while permitting just four home runs and 18 unintentional walks. 7 Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP Flaherty ranks third among NL rookies in starts and innings and leads them in strikeouts. He's also got an ERA of 3.22 and 1 3.53 K/BB ratio. 6 Harrison Bader St. Louis Cardinals RF Bader has been a solid hitter and plus baserunner this season, but what drives his value and his candidacy is that he's emerged as one of the top defensive outfielders in all of baseball. That reputation passes the eye test, too. He leads all rookies in WAR. 5 Gleyber Torres New York Yankees 2B Injuries have sapped his production a bit in recent weeks, but overall he's a plus-fielding second baseman with an .816 OPS and 18 homers in a little more than half-a-season of plate appearances. 4 Miguel Andujar New York Yankees 3B He's been a savior for the Yanks at third. Andujar's glove needs work, but at the plate he's hitting .294/.327/.516 while leading all rookies in plate appearances. 3 Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels DH Elbow troubles have limited his work on the mound and at the plate. However, the two-way phenom boasts a 136 OPS+ in 233 plate appearances and a 136 ERA+ in 49 1/3 innings. 2 Juan Soto Washington Nationals LF The 19-year-old Soto has absolutely raked since his May 20 promotion: .301/.422/.548 with 15 home runs in 75 games and almost as many walks as strikeouts. He's not the defender that our No. 1 guy is, but he's been the slightly more productive hitter to date. 1 Ronald Acuna Atlanta Braves LF Acuna entered the season as the consensus top overall prospect in baseball, and the 20-year-old has delivered on the hype and then some. At this writing, Acuna owns a slash line of .288/.346/.576 with plus defense and value on the bases. The playing time is a bit on the light side thanks to injuries and a belated call-up, but he's been a real difference-maker for the first-place Braves.

