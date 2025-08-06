It's been nearly a week since Major League Baseball's trade deadline passed, and that can mean only one thing: it's time to think about who could be on the move this offseason.

Indeed, the reality of modern baseball is that teams -- and, by extension, fans -- always have to be cognizant of the factors and forces that animate the game's transactions. Pay close enough attention to how the industry works, and what appears to be random wheeling and dealing will be revealed instead to be largely predictable behavior.

With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports have, in the space below, highlighted 10 particular players whose names should populate trade rumors this winter. (Do note the players are listed in descending order of perceived impact.)

If the Twins are content plummeting themselves into the American League Central's oubliette, then it only makes sense to listen for offers on players like Ryan and Pablo López, both free agents after the 2027 campaign. Ryan, a savvy addition originally gained through the Nelson Cruz trade, has developed into an above-average starter with a dominant fastball. His name popped up at the deadline, and if he's made available he's certain to draw a crowd.

Peralta has been a key part of the Brewers rotation for the past five years, but the reality of Milwaukee baseball is that they always have to account for the future. He'll be enering his walk year, meaning a trade would follow in the cleatprints of the Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams deals, allowing the Brewers to recoup players who could help sooner than whomever they'd gain through draft-pick compensation. The Brewers don't always move players before they hit the open market -- Willy Adames was a notable exception -- so it's possible that they hold tight, but the precedent is there.

Kwan's name surfaced in various rumors at the trade deadline, and it's only reasonable to think those conversations will pick up again this winter. He's an interesting dilemma for the Guardians because he's an important part of their lineup and he's technically under team control through the 2027 season. At the same time, Kwan will celebrate his 28th birthday in September and it's fair to wonder when and how his declining athletic markers (his sprint speed is down two feet per second since 2023) will impact a defense-heavy profile.

Coming into the season, Alcantara was perceived as the league's most obvious trade candidate. His spotty return from elbow surgery, plus Miami's surprising surge, convinced the Marlins to hold onto him rather than sell low at the deadline. Alcantara now has additional time to reestablish himself heading into the winter, when he'll be entering the final guaranteed year of his contract. He does have a club option for the 2027 season that ought to appeal to teams, provided that he's able to show signs of regaining his former workhorse ace status.

The Pirates' search for offense will carry into the winter, making Keller one of the most obvious (and captivating) potential movers. He has an intriguing combination of track record, upside, and cost certainty that would make him a fit on a number of teams. It's up to the Pirates, then, to leverage that and their starting pitching depth into an improved lineup before Opening Day 2026.

The Nationals have a tough call to make this offseason. Do they push hard to try to capitalize on what remains of Gore's (and shortstop CJ Abrams') team control, or do they go the other route and push out their return to a competitive state in the name of accumulating more talent? It doesn't make the decision any easier that Gore, a free agent after the 2027 campaign, isn't far removed from profiling as an inconsistent mid-rotation starter. Stay tuned on this one.

It's to be determined what Chaim Bloom will do with this Cardinals roster his first offseason in charge, but Donovan makes a lot of sense as a trade candidate. Most importantly: he's nearing both his 29th birthday and his free agency date (after the 2027 campaign), and the Cardinals happen to have some internal candidates in line to replace him (including top prospect JJ Wetherholt). Donovan would no doubt appeal to contenders seeking a versatile left-handed hitter who is on pace for his third consecutive season with an OPS+ of either 113 and 114.

Fairbanks has been a fixture on the rumor mill for at least a year now, but a trade seems inevitable at some point this winter. To his credit, he's remained an effective high-leverage reliever despite a career-worst strikeout rate. Even so, his club option for next season will pay him $7 million; while that's not an inherently large sum in the world of professional sports, it is a healthy chunk of change for this Rays team to spend on a pitcher who, at best, will have one 50-plus-inning season to his credit heading into the winter. Add in the Bryan Baker and Griffin Jax additions this deadline, and it seems more likely than not Fairbanks is pitching elsewhere in 2026. (Keep an eye on teammate and left-hander Garrett Cleavinger, too.)

Jung is a fine third baseman, but there are reasons to think his name could surface in trade talks. He's nearing both his first season of arbitration eligibility and his 28th birthday, and his durability remains a question mark (he's played in just over 130 games since Opening Day 2024). The Rangers have top prospect Sebastian Walcott nearing the majors, and a Jung trade seems easier to figure out one involving either Corey Seager or Marcus Semien. It could turn out that the only move Jung makes is to the other infield corner. Just keep him in mind as a wild card candidate.

It sure feels like Mountcastle has been a fixture in these pieces for a long time. The same basic reasoning still applies: he's a right-right first baseman nearing his free-agent date who is employed by an organization with ample corner infield types (including top prospect Samuel Basallo). There is one complicating factor here and that's how he chose an inopportune time to have a down year. To be safe, you may want to mentally clock him as a non-tender candidate, too.