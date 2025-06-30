July's imminent arrival means, among other things, that Major League Baseball's July 31 trade deadline is now in sight. Below, CBS Sports has highlighted 25 players who could -- emphasis on could -- be on the move over the coming weeks.

Before getting to the reason you clicked, a word to the wise: the expanded postseason has made it tougher to predict the exact shape of the trade market until later in the process. As such, constructing a list like this heading into July is far more guesswork than science. There are, undoubtedly, going to be bubble teams who shift one way or the other over the coming weeks. Some players listed below won't be available, let alone moved, while others who didn't make the cut will be swapped. That's just life.

I've tried to make my best guesses in those situations based on the three P's: probability, precedent, and posturing. That's why you won't find any Boston Red Sox on this list (though Alex Bregman, Aroldis Chapman, and others could be moved if things break a certain way), but why you will find a few St. Louis Cardinals. I won't claim to be able to predict the future, so bear with me on that.

Now, let's get down to business. Do note that the players are ranked in descending order of perceived impact.

There's no telling what awaits when it comes to the Rockies and the deadline, but McMahon is an interesting and (to an extent) self-contradicting player. At first blush, part of his appeal is his consistency: he's on pace to extend his streak to five consecutive seasons with an OPS+ between 93 and 98. That, plus his quality defense at third base, would be enough to make him a good addition to most teams. Dig a little deeper, though, and it's clear that his game is undergoing changes. He's both swinging and hitting the ball harder than before, and he's doing it at a different angle, allowing him to pull the ball in the air more readily. In theory, that gives him greater slugging capacity; in practice, it may lower the floor on his batting average as well because of his increased tendency to whiff. I would like to see what McMahon's game looks like when he's spending the season in more normal hitting environments. Will I get that wish? Again, who knows. McMahon is on the wrong side of 30 and has just two more seasons remaining on his contract, suggesting the Rockies would be wise to act now, lest they miss out on their window to get a quality return. Potential landing spots: Red Sox, Yankees, Mets

While conventional wisdom suggests Peralta, the best starter on a playoff-caliber team, should remain in place, I think there's reason to include him, if only just in case. Peralta's name has populated the rumor mill dating back to the offseason before last, when the Brewers traded Corbin Burnes. He's now under contract for just one more season, suggesting a move is probably coming at some point before Opening Day 2026. The Brewers, who could have more healthy starters than spots by the time the deadline arrives, have shown in the past that they're willing to operate in a counterculture manner if the right opportunity presents itself. (Remember the Josh Hader trade?) Given the expected state of the market, Peralta could be the top available starter, creating the possibility that the Brewers could leverage other clubs to net an impressive return. I don't think a trade is a given, and truth told I'd prefer the Brewers keep Peralta and try to win a title. If you squint, though, you can see the stars coming into alignment on this one. Potential landing spots: Mets, Yankees, Padres

3. Eugenio Suárez, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Suárez has authored some mighty good offensive seasons throughout his career, making it all the more notable that he's on pace for a career-high OPS+. That statistic is fueled by the fact he's already recorded multiple 10-homer months, including as part of a blistering June. What makes Suárez so effective? He has both strength (more than half his batted balls have cleared 95 mph) and an attack plan that focuses on lifting and pulling the ball (as of this writing, his ground-ball percentage is less than 30%). Add in how he's playable at third base, and the Diamondbacks employ one of the summer's most desirable rental bats if they decide to sell. Potential landing spots: Reds, Red Sox, Angels

4. Merrill Kelly, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

If the Diamondbacks decide to sell, Kelly will be an appealing candidate for teams seeking rotation help. He's never received proper credit (or so much as a single All-Star designation) despite posting a better ERA+ since 2022 than the likes of Hunter Greene, Spencer Strider, Dylan Cease, Tyler Glasnow, and … well, countless others with better branding. Even nearing his 37th birthday, Kelly remains an above-average starter who leverages a deep arsenal (six of his pitches have usage rates over 7%) to atone for his substandard velocity. Potential landing spots: Mariners, Braves, Twins

Alcantara had started to correct course after a miserable initial return from Tommy John surgery heading into his last time out, a thrashing by the Diamondbacks. His velocity has been there and his control, often said to be the last aspect of a pitcher's game to be restored post-operation, seems to be almost back. Indeed, his June walk rate is more in line with his past benchmarks than how he opened the season, when he issued 29 free passes in his first 51 frames. That doesn't necessarily mean that teams will view Alcantara as being on the same level as he was prior to popping his UCL, when he had solidified himself as his generation's workhorse starter, but it does mean his chances of impacting a pennant race are more favorable now than they were in May. Potential landing spots: Rangers, Padres, Cubs

6. Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals are close enough to a playoff spot that it's hard to envision them selling at the deadline. Were they to fall a few games back over the coming weeks, moving (or at least attempting to move) what remains on Arenado's contract would become appealing. (He's due $32 million next season, $27 million in 2026, and then $15 million in 2027.) Arenado remains a talented defensive third baseman, but his bat might be a hair below league-average anymore. He's still adept at connecting at high rate, yet all of his power these days stems from being pull-obsessive and he doesn't walk a ton. Potential landing spots: Depends on Cardinals' financial retention

If the Orioles sell, moving an impending free agent like O'Hearn would make sense. He's quietly (though perhaps not so much anymore) turned into a developmental win, boosting his stock from a Quad-A first baseman who struck out too much to a platoon ace who flirts with the 90-90 club. (That's 90% in-zone contact rate, 90 mph average exit velocity.) O'Hearn has seen more action in the outfield this season, and I suppose that added optionality can only boost his stock, even if the draw here is and will remain his well-above-average offense against right-handed pitching. Potential landing spots: Astros, Mariners, Braves

8. Josh Naylor, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Not much has gone the Diamondbacks' way this season, but replacing Christian Walker with Naylor counts as a win. He provides plenty of contact and power against right-handed pitching, and he's chosen an opportune time (i.e. his walk year) to enjoy what might go down as a career-best season. If the D-backs sell, he makes as much sense to go as anyone. Potential landing spots: Padres, Reds, Mariners

9. Ryan Helsley, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals

Again, it's to be determined if the Cardinals find themselves in a position where selling makes sense. Helsley, an impending free agent, would be an obvious candidate to go should their fortune change. He's not had his usual dominant season to date: he's allowed as many home runs this season as he did in the previous two combined, and both his strikeout and walk rates have mozied the wrong direction. Even so, Helsley remains a high-octane, high-leverage arm with ample endgame experience. Potential landing spots: Practically every contender

10. Cedric Mullins, OF, Baltimore Orioles

In theory, Mullins should be an easy evaluation. For most of his career, he's been a skilled defensive center fielder with a feel for stealing bases and for lifting and pulling the ball. In practice, it's hard to get a read on his season to date. His topline production remains in line with his typical output, yet his strikeout rate is at career-high levels without corresponding changes to his contact rate. His defense is also a little puzzling. He's lost a step as he's aged into his 30s -- hey, doesn't everyone? -- but that hasn't stopped the Orioles from keeping him in center field (and allowing him to amass some unflattering public-facing defensive marks). What will teams make of all this? Is Mullins a steady league-average or better player or someone whose game might already be showing cracks? Stay tuned to find out. Potential landing spots: Padres, Phillies, Guardians

Would the Pirates actually trade Keller roughly 18 months into his five-year extension? I don't know, but there is a certain logic to it. They need bats, badly, and because of his price tag he's likely deemed to be more expendable than, say, injured righty Jared Jones or imminent arrival Bubba Chandler. Keller has a broad arsenal (he's a supinator, meaning he comes around the ball rather than through it) and is on pace for a fifth consecutive 30-plus appearance season. Potential landing spots: Cubs, Twins, Padres

12. Edward Cabrera, RHP, Miami Marlins

Cabrera is a good example of how the league has changed. Fifteen years ago, he would've chucked his mid-90s fastball 60% of the time. In 2025? He's throwing his two heaters less than 40% of the time, instead favoring his changeup and pair of breaking balls (including a new curveball that he's added drop and sweep to year to year). His command isn't great and he's never even thrown 100 innings in a big-league season (he finished an out short a few years back), but I think there's enough intrigue here for the Marlins to fetch a quality return if they pursue a trade. Potential landing spots: Braves, Padres, Twins

13. Zac Gallen, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Gallen seemed certain to enter this offseason billed as one of the class's best free-agent starters. Instead, he's suffered through a miserable walk year that has seen nearly all of his rate statistics decay to career-worst levels. (As of this writing, his overall performance level is below the replacement line.) Gallen's main issue is the reduced effectiveness of his knuckle curve. To wit, he's already surrendered more home runs on the curve this year than in any prior -- notable given there's another half of the season to go. The Diamondbacks' inclination to sell is one factor to monitor here, while another is their willingness to tender Gallen a qualifying offer this winter. (You'd think no, but weird things happen.) What this may come down to, then, is how much another team will give up for the privilege of trying to fix Gallen before the postseason. Potential landing spots: Rangers, Twins, Angels

14. Zach Eflin, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Eflin's bloated ERA is the product of an inflated home-run rate, one that isn't necessarily reflected in his ball-tracking data. He's allowing harder contact than last year, to be certain, but he's closer to the league-average mark than not in that respect. More concerning is that both his cutter and curveball have lost effectiveness as swing-and-miss offerings, causing his strikeout rate to drop to its lowest mark since 2017. It's to be seen if the Orioles sell; if they do, he's an impending free agent whose best work this season could lie ahead. Potential landing spots: Padres, Braves, Twins

Robert Jr. was the most obvious trade candidate entering last season. His offensive performance has fallen off a cliff, however, owed to an increased whiff rate and -- this year, at last -- an unfortunate tendency to get too far underneath the ball, resulting in an unwieldy pop-up rate. Robert can still impact the game defensively and on the basepaths, and a team might chance it hoping they can help revert his offense to a better state. The White Sox will almost certainly have to fork over money as part of a trade, which isn't something that seemed likely even 18 months ago. Potential landing spots: Phillies, Braves, Royals

16. Tomoyuki Sugano, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Sugano isn't for everyone. As of this writing, he has more starts with two or fewer strikeouts than starts with five-plus punchouts. He's also 35 and an impending free agent, limiting his long-term value. Nonetheless, Sugano has excelled at managing contact behind his pinpoint command over a broad arsenal. If the Orioles sell, he should find a home near the back of someone's rotation. Potential landing spots: Twins, Rangers, Padres.

17. Nick Martinez, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

Martinez, who nearly threw a no-hitter his last time out, spent some time in the bullpen as of late after surrendering three home runs each in consecutive games. The Reds, still very much in the wild-card race, have the rotation depth to spare. In theory, they can move Martinez if they find a team who values him as a starter enough to absorb his salary. (Remember, he accepted the one-year qualifying offer for $21 million.) Potential landing spots: Twins, Rangers, Braves

Fairbanks, who has really leaned into cutting his fastball this season, is almost certainly going to be traded between now and Opening Day 2026. (Credit that to a $7 million club option that I can't entertain them paying.) The question is if the Rays get a good enough offer to make a move now, even if it may weaken their bullpen in the midst of a possible playoff run. Potential landing spots: Practically every contender

19. Jake Bird, RHP, Colorado Rockies

Bird has been phenomenal this season, embracing a slider-first attack plan that has resulted in a career-best strikeout rate. All the same, he's nearing his 30th birthday and he pitches for a team that is, generously, at least a couple of seasons away from contention. He seems like an obvious sell-high candidate, though you never know what, precisely, the Rockies will (or won't) do at the deadline. Potential landing spots: Practically every contender

20. Zack Littell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays theoretically have the pitching depth to do something unusual at the deadline: move Littell, an impending free agent, for help elsewhere. He seldom issues walks and he's talented at inducing out-of-zone swings on an arsenal that's fronted by a slider and a splitter. Potential landing spots: Twins, Rangers, Braves

21. Jesús Sánchez, OF, Miami Marlins

Sánchez has a lightning-fast bat and impressive raw strength, he's just rarely leveraged those traits into better than league-average offense. He's also helpless against left-handed pitching, necessitating that an acquiring team employ a competent right-handed sock, too. A club seeking upside could key in on Sánchez, who still has a few seasons left of team control after this year. Potential landing spots: Royals, Guardians, Phillies

22. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kiner-Falefa is a glove-first infielder with limited offensive value. He won't walk and he can't slug, but he is skilled at putting the bat on the ball and that counts for something. There aren't many realistic shortstop trade candidates, so he should find himself on the move for a second deadline in a row. Potential landing spots: Yankees, Giants, Brewers

23. Steven Matz, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals

It's to be seen if the Cardinals buy, sell, or buy and sell. If selling enters the equation at all, Matz could be marketed as a nifty utility arm. His starting background has empowered him to record four or more outs in most of his appearances, and he's issuing a walk roughly once every nine innings. That's an appealing combination. Potential landing spots: Practically every contender

24. Andrew Heaney, LHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Heaney's shiny ERA belies how both his strikeout and walk rates have veered in the wrong direction this season. His arsenal runs west to east, but it's neither missing bats nor barrels like it has in the past. The league didn't seem enamored with Heaney over the winter, when he settled for a one-year pact worth just over $5 million, and I'm not sure he's provided anything to spark their kindling. Still, someone has to log innings between now and October, even if that someone disappears when it's playoff time. Potential landing spots: Twins, Angels, Rangers

25. Calvin Faucher, RHP, Miami Marlins

Faucher isn't a household name, but he's strung together more than 80 innings of quality relief work since the start of last season. This year, he's excelled at managing contact using a deep arsenal. He throws five pitches, including a newly minted sinker, at least 10% of the time. You don't see that kind of arsenal breadth from too many career relievers. I have to imagine his success in light of a so-so strikeout rate can be attributed in large to his varied looks. Potential landing spots: Practically every contender