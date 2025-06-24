Major League Baseball's season is at the midway point and the 2025 amateur draft is just a matter of weeks away. If you ask us here at CBS Sports, that makes this the opportune time to rank some minor-league prospects.

Below, you'll find my updated rating of the top 25 prospects left in the minors. "In the minors" is a key phrase because, for the sake of this exercise, I've excluded any player with MLB experience (Chase Burns doesn't take the mound for his major-league debut until tonight, so he still qualifies).

I'm always willing to experiment with the format of these lists in an attempt to provide better and more interesting reads. I think, in this case, anyone reading this piece will have enough familiarity with the Roman Anthonys and Jac Caglianones of the world to excuse their absences (even as they technically retain rookie and therefore prospect eligibility). Maybe I'm wrong about that. If so, the good news is that I'm only a few months away from re-ranking the entire minor leagues all over again.

Now, onward.

1. Sebastian Walcott, SS, Texas Rangers

Preseason rank: 20

There's an argument to be made for each of the three teenage shortstops atop this list, but I'm giving Walcott the nod at No. 1 because he's the first to reach and succeed at the Double-A level. Walcott has always possessed middle-of-the-order upside, thanks in large part to an ultra-fast bat that gives him 30-plus-homer potential. He's shown further signs of skill refinement this season, improving his defense and carving more than five percentage points off his strikeout rate. All the while, Walcott has produced around 20% better than the league-average mark -- and has done so against competition that is more than five years his senior. Sew everything together and you're talking about a potential star-caliber player who I think will have made his big-league debut within the next 12 months. MLB ETA: Summer 2026

2. Jesús Made, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Preseason rank: 36

Made, a switch-hitter, was one of the breakout stars of last year's minor-league season as he absolutely thumped Dominican Summer League pitchers while showing advanced strength and feel for the strike zone. Although he only just celebrated his 18th birthday in May, he's been one of the top performers on Milwaukee's Carolina League affiliate. Made does have a couple of blemishes to address: he's been markedly more productive as a right-handed batter this season, and it remains unclear where he'll play defensively (the Brewers have given him exposure to the other skilled infield positions). His ceiling is undeniable, however, and I think his floor is higher than you might expect for someone this young because of his strong offensive foundation. MLB ETA: Summer 2027

3. Leo De Vries, SS, San Diego Padres

Preseason rank: 19

De Vries is a switch-hitting shortstop with the kind of hand speed that ought to result in more in-game power. For now, you have to be willing to speculate about that component of his game because there hasn't been much actualization. Almost all of De Vries' slugging has come from the left side, despite his load featuring a hitch (he bounces his hands up and then brings them back down). I do find it encouraging that De Vries continues to produce at an above-average clip all the same. On any given day, I flip-flop between De Vries and Made. Today just so happens to be a day where I have Made ranked ahead. MLB ETA: Spring 2027

4. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Preseason rank: 23

Chandler has an electric four-pitch arsenal, led by an upper-90s fastball that stands out for its rising action as much as its pure velocity. Simply put, there aren't many pitchers who can sit 98 mph and generate 18 inches of induced vertical break from a sub-6 foot release height. (To be clear: he throws from a three-quarters slot, yet he gets so far down the mound that he creates a flatter plane to the top of the strike zone.) He's stuck in Triple-A for the time being to work on his command. Chandler's delivery includes a long arm stroke that often leaves his hand pointing down at foot strike -- that's one of those things that suggests he'll always have more control than command. I don't think that's going to prevent him from becoming an above-average starter at the next level, but for now it has slowed his ascent to The Show. MLB ETA: Summer 2025

5. Chase Burns, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

Preseason rank: 15

I thought Burns was clearly the best pitcher in last year's draft, and he's done nothing yet to convince me otherwise. His arsenal is led by an upper-90s fastball that at times features natural cut, as well as a slider that has generated a 50% whiff rate through his first few Triple-A appearances. Burns doesn't feature the low slot or the flat plane that's en vogue these days; he manipulates his head and spine so that he can catapult the ball from a higher slot. There aren't many starters going with this combination of velocity, release height, and operation, but Burns has certainly made it work for him. We'll see what happens in his MLB debut Tuesday night against the Yankees.

6. Andrew Painter, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

Preseason rank: 14

Painter is back from elbow surgery and making regular appearances for the first time since 2022. He's mostly spent the year in Triple-A, where he's averaged just over four innings per pop. Painter's palette includes a mid-to-upper-90s fastball with rise and three breaking balls (cutter, slider, and curveball). There are some workload considerations at play here that will shape his arrival and how he's deployed, but he's a candidate to debut at any point. MLB ETA: Summer 2025

7. Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Preseason rank: 4

Jenkins is an impressive offensive prospect with middle-of-the-upside potential. He's had a whale of a time staying healthy, however, amassing just 120 appearances in two years since being drafted. Even now, he's only just returned from an ankle injury. MLB ETA: Summer 2026

8. Kevin McGonigle, SS, Detroit Tigers

Preseason rank: 42

On an aesthetic basis, McGonigle's operation looks a lot like a left-handed version of Jose Altuve's: complete with face-level hand placement and a high leg kick. At the time of this writing, he's doing his best Altuve impersonation from a results perspective, too: batting .412/.505/.706 with more walks than strikeouts in High-A, a league whose average player is two years his senior. McGonigle doesn't have a ton of quantified strength (he's cleared 102 mph just twice), but it may not matter based on his bat-to-ball and zone-control skills. MLB ETA: Summer 2026

9. Samuel Basallo, C/1B, Baltimore Orioles

Preseason rank: 8

Basallo is a big, strong left-handed hitter who has recorded an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher on nearly 60% of his batted balls to date. The question remains: where does he play at the next level? The Orioles have continued to catch him a fair amount in Triple-A, but one would assume that the answer entails him splitting time behind the plate and either at first base or designated hitter. Either way, the draw here is his bat. MLB ETA: Summer 2025

10. Max Clark, CF, Detroit Tigers

Preseason rank: 11

Those comparisons to Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a little different now, huh? Clark seems unlikely to someday secure a 20-20 season by the All-Star Game, but he remains on schedule to become a good player himself. As of this writing, he's walked more than he's struck out and has hit for a .789 OPS in the Midwest League, where the average opponent is more than two years his senior. Bear in mind: Clark provides value in center field and on the basepaths, too, where he's now 43 for 50 on stolen-base attempts in his professional career. MLB ETA: Summer 2027

11. JJ Wetherholt, SS, St. Louis Cardinals

Preseason rank: 13

Wetherholt slipped to the seventh pick in last summer's draft after missing half his platform season at West Virginia because of a hamstring injury. He continues to look like a steal for the Cardinals. Wetherholt has aced his introduction to Double-A, posting one of the highest OPS in the lineup and leveraging his strong bat-to-ball and zone-control skills to walk more than he's struck out. The Cardinals have continued to play him exclusively at shortstop but, given Masyn Winn's continued employment in St. Louis, I have to imagine that's mostly for optionality's sake. Depending on how the summer progresses, I think Wetherholt could debut late this year. MLB ETA: Late summer 2025

12. Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

Preseason rank: 12

Bazzana, the No. 1 pick in last year's draft, has been on the shelf with an oblique injury since May. Prior to going down, he had performed at an above-average clip in Double-A, batting .252/.362/.433 (albeit with a 26.2% strikeout rate that is a little higher than I would have anticipated for him). He already employs an advanced approach and a maxed-out physique, and his lift-and-pull attack plan enables him to slug more than you might expect based on his 6-foot stature. The injury may have set his arrival back a little, but I think his first MLB Opening Day was always likely to be 2027. MLB ETA: Summer 2026

13. Josue De Paula, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Preseason rank: 25

De Paula has been a fixture on these lists for a few years now based on his immense slugging upside. He only just turned 20 in May, yet there are already signs he's starting to tap into that power. He ranks second in his affiliate in home runs, and he's achieved that while walking more than he's struck out. Additionally, De Paula has trimmed his ground-ball rate by nearly six percentage points, suggesting that he's doing a better job of elevating the ball. Resist that feeling of prospect fatigue when it comes to De Paula: the best is yet to come. MLB ETA: Summer 2027

14. Colt Emerson, SS, Seattle Mariners

Preseason rank: 7

Emerson's appeal is easy enough to understand: he's a lefty-hitting infielder who simultaneously boasts enough polish to hold his own against older competition and enough potential to flash more. He seldom swings and misses (particularly against right-handed pitching), and three of his seven home runs have been hit to left or center, hinting at above-average power potential. For additional context, consider that Emerson (born on July 20, 2005) is roughly a year older than Billy Carlson and JoJo Parker, two of the top prep shortstops prospects in this year's draft. MLB ETA: Summer 2027

15. Bryce Eldridge, 1B, San Francisco Giants

Preseason rank: 27

Eldridge, who recently received the call to Triple-A, is a 6-foot-7 lefty whose immediate pathway to a big-league job became more complicated with the Rafael Devers trade. I have to imagine he's still the long-term plan at first base for the Giants -- beginning, perhaps, as soon as later this summer. For now, there's no harm in letting him have more time to develop given that his upside is a slugging first baseman with walks and strikeouts aplenty. MLB ETA: Late summer 2025

16. Thomas White, LHP, Miami Marlins

Preseason rank: 47

White, the 35th pick in the 2023 draft, fires mid-90s fastballs from a low three-quarters arm slot, creating an interesting angle in conjunction with his 6-foot-5 frame. He also throws a changeup and a good slider, which features legitimate drop and gives his arsenal a vertical element against right-handed batters. I do have some concerns about his command that are unrelated to (though I suppose supported by) his current walk rate (more than four per nine innings): the combination of his long arm stroke and his release point often leaves his arm pointing down, essentially at a right angle, at foot strike. Clearly I'm still a fan overall, it's just something to keep in mind. MLB ETA: Summer 2027

17. Aidan Miller, SS, Philadelphia Phillies

Preseason rank: 29

Miller looked to be locking in at the Double-A level in May, but his play thus far in June suggests that narrative may have been a little too good to be true. Hey, development isn't always linear. There are still some positive signs here. He continues to play shortstop every day, something a lot of scouts I talked to doubted he would during his draft year. And, while it's not reflected in his career-worst strikeout rate, he's actually making contact more often this season than last. MLB ETA: Summer 2026

18. Angel Genoa, SS, Cleveland Guardians

Preseason rank: N/A

Genoa is a switch-hitting infielder, making him a natural fit for the organization that has produced Francisco Lindor and José Ramírez, among others. Although he has a swing-happy approach, he seldom swings and misses and he offers more pop than his slight stature would suggest. It's not hard to imagine Genoa and Bazzana forming Cleveland's double-play combination for years to come. MLB ETA: Spring 2026

19. Arjuna Nimmala, SS, Toronto Blue Jays

Preseason rank: N/A

I've been high (maybe too high at times) on Nimmala since before he was drafted in 2023. Why? Because he has a feel for both loud contact and playing shortstop. Even now, despite being the youngest player on his affiliate's roster, he's leading the club in home runs and doing it with a 20% strikeout rate. MLB ETA: Summer 2028

20. Luis Peña, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

Preseason rank: N/A

The aforementioned Made isn't the only talented teenage infielder on the Brewers' Carolina League affiliate roster. There's also Peña, who has seen action at short, second, and third base as part of his defensive education. At the plate, he's hit-over-power and should threaten 40 stolen bases for the second year in a row. MLB ETA: Late summer 2028

21. George Lombard Jr., SS, New York Yankees

Preseason rank: N/A

Lombard, whose father played and now coaches in the majors, is a well-rounded shortstop prospect with strong instincts who hit his way to Double-A ahead of his 20th birthday. He's already matched his career-high in home runs, suggesting that he's starting to grow into his average or better strength. MLB ETA: Summer 2026

22. Carson Williams, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

Preseason rank: 5

One of the challenges of prospect evaluation is assessing what is realistic versus unrealistic growth. Williams' swing-and-miss concerns have existed for as long as he's been a professional, and it's unrealistic to think that he'll ever fully slay that horror movie villain. Still, is it realistic to expect some growth in that department from a player who only just celebrated his 22nd birthday? I would like to think yes. That's why I'm still ranking him -- and his abundance of above average-to-plus tools -- despite a 39.4% whiff rate that would represent the second highest in the majors among qualifiers. MLB ETA: Summer 2026

23. Konnor Griffin, SS/CF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Preseason rank: N/A

The book on Griffin, the ninth pick in last summer's draft, was that he had every tool but one: hit, the most important of the bunch. Sometimes, excelling at everything else is still enough for a player to develop into a star; more oftentimes, it's not. (See Carson Williams for an example of how this dynamic may play out.) It sure bodes well for Griffin that he tore through the Florida State League, posting a maximum exit velocity of 114 mph that put him in company with the likes of, oh, Juan Soto and William Contreras. Mind you, Griffin only turned 19 in April. This rank isn't to suggest he's without risk -- he's punched out about three times as often as he's walked -- but it is an acknowledgement that he's going to be a star if he can manage to make enough contact. MLB ETA: Spring 2028

24. Jeferson Quero, C, Milwaukee Brewers

Preseason rank: 33

Quero has some real juice in his bat and he's always kept his strikeout rate in check despite a swing-happy approach. He could debut at any point after missing essentially all of last season because of a shoulder injury. MLB ETA: Summer 2025

25. Lazaro Montes, OF, Seattle Mariners

Preseason rank: 43

Montes offers massive power from the left side, but he's also extremely prone to swinging and missing and his platoon split continues to widen. It'll be worth keeping track of how things go for him once he reaches Double-A -- it might make or break his prospect status. MLB ETA: Summer 2027