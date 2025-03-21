A Paul Skenes 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB debut catch autographed card sold for $1.11 million during an auction Thursday. The sale also includes a buyer's premium.

The buyer's identity isn't being made public, but the card was purchased through Fanatics Collect.

The $1.11 million price tag is a record for a Skenes card, who has become one of the most popular players in all of baseball. The rare card also sold for more than Skenes' $875,000 salary that he'll make this season.

The most expensive modern sports card remains a one-of-one Mike Trout rookie card that sold for $3.9 million in August 2020. Prior to the sale of this Skenes card, the highest amount paid in a private sale was $150,000 for a card of New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe.

The rare one-of-one Skenes card includes a patch that the Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher wore on his jersey during his MLB debut in 2024.

This past Christmas, an 11-year old Dodgers fan ended up pulling the Skenes card after Skenes himself had begun a search for it. The Pirates went public before the card was pulled with an incredible offer that included 30 years worth of season tickets, a meet-and-greet with Skenes, a pair of signed jerseys and private PNC Park tours to whoever found it. Skenes' girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, also offered to host whoever landed the card in her suite for a Pirates game.

Despite the large offer, the family turned down the Pirates' attempt. Instead, the 11-year old's family spoke to various auction houses before choosing to sell with Fanatics Collect. Kevin Lenane, who is the Fanatics' Marketplace vice president, actually flew to Texas in order to obtain the rare Skenes card.

All Fanatics Collect proceeds from the card are going to be donated to Los Angeles Fire Relief funds. The rest will go towards the 11-year old's family.