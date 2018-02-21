Rasmus returns to baseball as Orioles reportedly sign him to minor-league deal

Apparently, Colby Rasmus isn't done with baseball after all. He has signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. This normally wouldn't be particularly intriguing, but let's remember how last season unfolded for Rasmus.

The left-handed outfielder was productive for the Rays, hitting .281/.318/.579 (139 OPS+) with seven doubles and nine homers in just 129 plate appearances. He suffered a hip injury but in the middle of July, the Rays placed him on the restricted list. The statement the club released mentioned wishing Rasmus and his family "the best as they move forward" and "respecting the privacy of his family."

Rasmus remained on the restricted list the rest of the season. Word never came public on what the issue was and it's not really any of our business anyway.

Whatever the issue, it appears to be in the past for Rasmus.

As for how Rasmus fits on the Orioles, he'll be the left-handed swinging outfielder. Youngster Austin Hays (swings right-handed) entered the spring as the favorite to start in right field. Rasmus provides either a platoon partner or everyday alternative.

Rasmus is 31 years old and has had several good offensive seasons. It's a legitimate possibility that he thrives with the bat this coming season for the Orioles.