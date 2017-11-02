Rather than opting out, Justin Upton signs new five-year deal to remain with Angels

The World Series ended Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon brings with it the first big deal of the winter.

That's because the Los Angeles Angels signed outfielder Justin Upton to a five-year contract, per the team:

🚨The #Angels have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with OF Justin Upton. The contract will take Upton through the 2022 campaign🚨 pic.twitter.com/sLT2WYSD34 — Angels (@Angels) November 2, 2017

Upton, 30, was expected to opt out of his existing deal, which had four years and more than $88 million remaining. Upton will now reportedly receive an extra $18 million over an additional season:

Justin Upton's new contract with #Angels: 5 years and $106 million, tacking on one year and $18M from existing deal — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 2, 2017

Upton was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in an Aug. 31 trade. He hit .245/.357/.531 with the Angels over 27 games. That includes seven home runs, which gave him a career-high 35 on the season. Overall, Upton posted a 135 OPS+ -- the second highest of his career.

Upton was expected to be one of the top available free-agent hitters. Teams in need of offense will have to look elsewhere.