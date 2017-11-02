Rather than opting out, Justin Upton signs new five-year deal to remain with Angels

Upton, 30, would have been one of the top available free-agent hitters

The World Series ended Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon brings with it the first big deal of the winter.

That's because the Los Angeles Angels signed outfielder Justin Upton to a five-year contract, per the team:

Upton, 30, was expected to opt out of his existing deal, which had four years and more than $88 million remaining. Upton will now reportedly receive an extra $18 million over an additional season:

Upton was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in an Aug. 31 trade. He hit .245/.357/.531 with the Angels over 27 games. That includes seven home runs, which gave him a career-high 35 on the season. Overall, Upton posted a 135 OPS+ -- the second highest of his career.

Upton was expected to be one of the top available free-agent hitters. Teams in need of offense will have to look elsewhere. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

