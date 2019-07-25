Rays ace Blake Snell will reportedly undergo elbow surgery, miss at least four weeks

Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left elbow, The Athletic's Josh Tolentino reports. Snell, the 2018 American League Cy Young winner, is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left throwing arm this weekend, according to Tolentino.

Snell will miss at least four weeks and the procedure could sideline him longer, but oth Snell and the team are reportedly confident he will pitch again this season. This will be the left-hander's second time on the injured list this season following a bizarre toe injury in April.

View Profile Blake Snell TB • SP • 4 ERA 4.28 WHIP 1.25 IP 101.0 BB 35 K 136

The loss of Snell is a tough pill to swallow for Tampa as the Rays have also been without Tyler Glasnow -- who was in the middle of a breakout campaign -- since mid-May. The Rays in the thick of the postseason race. They entered Thursday one game behind the A's for the second AL Wild Card spot.