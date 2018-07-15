Rays' All-Star and trade chip Wilson Ramos likely heading to disabled list with hamstring injury

The Rays rallied late for a blowout win over the Twins on Saturday (TB 19, MIN 6), though it wasn't all good news for Tampa Bay.

All-Star catcher -- and trade chip -- Wilson Ramos exited Saturday's game with a hamstring injury suffered while running down to first base. He told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times he expects to end up on the disabled list. Here's more:

#Rays Ramos, on having to withdraw from All-Star Game due to hamstring injury: "It's disappointing. It's very frustrating to not participate in the All-Star Game, but it's better to miss one game than two months. I have to be smart and do my rehab well and come back strong.'' — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 14, 2018

Fans voted Ramos into the All-Star Game as the American League's starting catcher. Furthermore, the All-Star Game selection was extra special for Ramos because he would again get to play at Nationals Park. He suited up for the Nationals from 2010-16.

Ramos is losing out on a chance to play in Nationals Park and, for the Rays, their top trade chip just went down with an injury. Ramos is hitting .297/.346/.488 with 53 RBI this year and will be a free agent after the season, so it stands to reason the third place Rays will make him available at the trade deadline. Quality catchers are always in demand.

With Ramos hurt, AL reserve catcher Salvador Perez will start the All-Star Game behind the plate. It'll be his fifth consecutive All-Star Game start. It's unclear who will replace Ramos on the All-Star Game roster. The catching crop in the AL is not very good this season at all.