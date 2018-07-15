Rays' All-Star and trade chip Wilson Ramos likely heading to disabled list with hamstring injury
A double whammy for the All-Star catcher
The Rays rallied late for a blowout win over the Twins on Saturday (TB 19, MIN 6), though it wasn't all good news for Tampa Bay.
All-Star catcher -- and trade chip -- Wilson Ramos exited Saturday's game with a hamstring injury suffered while running down to first base. He told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times he expects to end up on the disabled list. Here's more:
Fans voted Ramos into the All-Star Game as the American League's starting catcher. Furthermore, the All-Star Game selection was extra special for Ramos because he would again get to play at Nationals Park. He suited up for the Nationals from 2010-16.
Ramos is losing out on a chance to play in Nationals Park and, for the Rays, their top trade chip just went down with an injury. Ramos is hitting .297/.346/.488 with 53 RBI this year and will be a free agent after the season, so it stands to reason the third place Rays will make him available at the trade deadline. Quality catchers are always in demand.
With Ramos hurt, AL reserve catcher Salvador Perez will start the All-Star Game behind the plate. It'll be his fifth consecutive All-Star Game start. It's unclear who will replace Ramos on the All-Star Game roster. The catching crop in the AL is not very good this season at all.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Saturday: MIL swept in doubleheader
Plus the Red Sox stay hot with a walk-off win. Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's...
-
Harper lags on grounder, gets talking-to
Because this is what's holding the Nationals back, apparently
-
Phillies, Brewers finalists for Machado?
Machado's days with the Orioles may be numbered
-
Why Adam Jones is underrated trade chip
Jones has a few things working in his advantage
-
Braves trade deadline: Needs, fits
The Braves could use some pitching if they are to reach the postseason
-
D-Backs trade market: Needs, fits
The D-Backs need another bat to stay in the NL West race