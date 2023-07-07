The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game set this weekend in what could serve as a World Series preview. At minimum, this series will feature the two most successful clubs this season. The Braves and Rays have two of the three best run differentials in the majors. They're also the only teams to this point in the season to have won at least 60% of their games.

Here's the weekend's expected pitching matchups:

And now, here are three more things to know about this battle of the bests.

1. Braves enter white hot

The Braves have won 25 of their last 30 games dating back to June 1, including 10 of their last 11 contests. One major factor for their run has been an incredibly potent lineup. As a team, they have an outstanding .949 OPS over the last four weeks. Let's take a look at some of their top performers:

That's seven hitters with at least a .900 OPS over a four-week period. Wowzas. For a little more context, note that the Braves have given 10 players at least 20 plate appearances the past 28 days. Only one of them has an OPS below .750.

The Rays pitching staff will have its hands full this weekend.

2. Rays dealing with slumping pitching staff

The Rays, conversely, will enter the weekend unusually cold. They've dropped their first five games in July, including a sweep by the Philadelphia Phillies. They lost those contests by a combined 29-15 margin, which speaks to how much their pitching staff has scuffled.

Consider that the Rays have surrendered eight or more runs on 13 occasions this season. Five of those instances have occurred since June 20, or within the last two and a half weeks. That includes two times already in July.

Tampa Bay's recent pitching woes are understandable considering their injured list situation. They're currently without starters Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, Jeffrey Springs, and Shane Baz.

3. All-Stars abound

This should come as no surprise given the quality of teams, but the Rays and the Braves will be well-represented at next week's Midsummer Classic. In total, these two squads will send 12 players to Seattle.

The Braves supply the NL with starting catcher Sean Murphy, shortstop Orlando Arcia, and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. First baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, and third baseman Austin Riley will act as reserves. Right-handers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder will be on the pitching staff, though neither will appear given that they'll start this weekend.

The Rays, meanwhile, will see first baseman Yandy Díaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena start the game. Infielder Wander Franco was named as an injury replacement earlier in the week, while left-handed starter Shane McClanahan was elected to the roster but will be unavailable due to back tightness.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 11. The game will be played at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.