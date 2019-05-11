Rays breakout star Tyler Glasnow exits Friday's start with forearm tightness
Forearm tightness is a common precursor to elbow trouble
Friday night the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees opened an important three-game series at Tropicana Field. Important by mid-May standards, that is. The Rays went into the game 1 1/2 games up on the Yankees in the AL East.
Right-hander Tyler Glasnow, a breakout star for the Rays this season, started Friday's game and was a little shaky early before settling down in the middle innings. He allowed a season-high four runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings and eventually took the loss (NYY 4, TB 3).
Glasnow did not exit Friday's game due to an elevated pitch count (92) or ineffectiveness. He left the game after throwing a pitch and calling for the trainer.
Here's the video:
The Rays later announced Glasnow exited the game with right forearm tightness. He will be examined further on Saturday.
Whenever a pitcher exits a game with an arm issue, especially a pitcher as talented as Glasnow, it's worrisome. Forearm tightness is a common precursor to elbow trouble and, in some cases, Tommy John surgery. Let's see what the tests say Saturday before assuming Glasnow is going under the knife though.
Including Friday's start, the 25-year-old Glasnow has a 1.86 ERA with 55 strikeouts and only nine walks in 48 1/3 innings. He walked 53 batters in 111 1/3 innings last year. Tampa acquired Glasnow from the Pirates in the Chris Archer trade and he's blossomed into an ace. They'll hope for the best going into Saturday's tests.
