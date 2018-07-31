Rays cap a busy July by trading Chris Archer and Wilson Ramos, betting once more on upside

The Tampa Bay Rays found themselves in a familiar position on Tuesday, trading away veterans for youngsters, hoping once more that a trade will help land them in the playoffs for the first time since Andrew Friedman and Joe Maddon left town following the 2014 season.

Tuesday's headliner saw the Rays trade starter Chris Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Austin Meadows, righty Tyler Glasnow and a player to be named later. The Rays also traded catcher Wilson Ramos for a PTBNL, and -- in an unusual twist -- land outfielder Tommy Pham from the St. Louis Cardinals for three prospects. Factor in the Matt Andriese and Nathan Eovaldi deals earlier in the month, and the Rays did far more selling than buying.

Will their deals pay off? Let's recap the players the Rays received in July.

Tommy Pham

Pham is 30 years old and has failed to build upon his breakout 2017. Still, his underlying metrics suggest he should offer more production than his 99 OPS+. He has the chance to be an above-average contributor both at the plate and in the field, and he has years of team control remaining.

If he rebounds, the Rays probably won't miss any of the prospects they gave up -- even lefty Genesis Cabrera, who is expected to end up in the bullpen down the road.

Austin Meadows

Meadows has been on scouting radars since before he was drafted ninth overall in 2013. He finally reached the majors earlier this season and hit .292/.327/.468 with five home runs in 165 plate appearances. The physical tools suggest he ought to be a good player heading forward, complete with wheels and the potential to hit for average and power.

The downsides are that Meadows has seldom been healthy (this would be the first time he's played in more than 100 games since 2015), and that his production hasn't been great during his time in the upper minors. Maybe there's a valid explanation for those woes -- like the injuries taking their toll -- but they're hard to overlook at this point.

Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow has an electric arm that can toss upper-90s fastballs and high-quality curveballs. Unfortunately, he's never been able to repeat his mechanics well enough to avoid walks. Even this season, coming out of the bullpen, Glasnow has walked 5.5 batters per nine.

The Rays are hopeful pitching coach Kyle Snyder, himself a tall lad, can help Glasnow with his delivery. We'll see if it's true that strike-throwers are born not raised.

Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks and his unusual delivery are already on the 25-man roster. He lacks average or better command over his rising, low-90s fastball, and that's typically a bad combination. Beeks does have quality secondary pitches and has succeeded in the high-minors. It's not a profile that always translates against big-league hitters, however.

Michael Perez

Michael Perez is a 25-year-old catcher who has since been placed on the 25-man roster and figures to start most days. He profiles as more of a backup thanks to his defense.

Keep in mind he was available through the Rule 5 draft and minor-league free agency last winter, and that the Arizona Diamondbacks were able to re-sign him on a minor-league deal. Also keep in mind that the D-Backs opted against trying him in place of their trio of disappointments behind the plate. (The Rays got Brian Shaffer in the Andriese deal as well, though the evaluators questioned for this piece weren't too high on him.)

The Rays got younger and cheaper, but also gained some real potential in the forms of Pham, Meadows, and Glasnow. The players to be named later could be of some significance, too, and the third player involved in the Archer deal is expected to be someone of consequence. But there's legitimate reason to doubt the others making big contributions, and there's sufficient reason to question if Meadows and Glasnow will ever live up to their old promise.

As such, the Rays will by and large remain in a familiar place even after Tuesday's deadline: stuck in a rebuilding cycle with a bevy of solid prospects and an uncertain future resting ahead.