Rays' Carlos Gomez reportedly tosses ball with a phone number on it to female fan at Yankee Stadium

Carlos Gomez's game is apparently not just limited to the field.

According to a report from the New York Daily News, the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder was seen flirting with two women near the team's dugout at Yankee Stadium this week. Then, as the game was coming to a close, Gomez reportedly tossed a baseball up to one of the women and that ball had a phone number written on it.

As one of the games neared its end, he tossed a ball to one of the women, according to sources nearby who clearly saw that the baseball had a phone number written on it. Witnesses seated behind the women asked if the pair were dating Gomez and Rays shortstop Willy Adames, who kept peeking his head out of the dugout to see what Gomez was doing. The female fans, who didn't give their names, said they had never met the players.

Flirting during a game isn't entirely an uncommon practice for baseball players, or for athletes in general. Sometimes the mood just strikes in the heat of battle, and it's hard to repress those emotions. Alex Rodriguez once reportedly had a custom baseball delivered to a model he spotted in the stands. Hell, Darryl Strawberry claims he used to have sex between innings.

Gomez, who is married, opened up to ESPN last year about the loneliness that can come as a MLB player on the road.

"Baseball players have it hard," he said. "I understand guys like Derek Jeter, who don't get married until they retire, because it's really hard, especially in my case. I want to have my wife and kids around me. I feel lonely without them."

And while these sources blowing up Gomez's spot might lead to some unwanted questions for the outfielder, let's just take a second to recognize that we don't exactly have the full story here.

There's always the possibility that the ball Gomez tossed didn't have his own phone number on it. Maybe he was playing wingman for a teammate. Maybe he's in an open relationship. Maybe it was just the phone number to a great late night food spot nearby. We don't know!

Or, you know, there's always the possibility that all of this is really none of our business.