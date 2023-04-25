The Tampa Bay Rays have demoted rookie right-hander Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham as part of a series of roster moves on Tuesday, the team announced. The Rays also demoted utility player Vidal Brujan, activated outfielder Jose Siri from the injured list, and selected the contract of veteran right-handed reliever Heath Hembree from Durham.

Bradley's demotion is the biggest news of the bunch. The 22-year-old had impressed in three starts, including on Monday against the Houston Astros. He'd posted a 3.52 ERA (120 ERA+) and an 11.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of his first 15 big-league innings. The Rays are hoping to get Bradley on an altered schedule where he's able to start every fifth game instead of every sixth game, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

With Bradley back in Durham, the Rays figure to turn to a combination of lefty Josh Fleming and righty Yonny Chirinos to cover his innings. The Rays are currently without three notable starters: Jeffrey Springs and Shane Baz are out for the year following Tommy John surgery, while Tyler Glasnow is expected to return sometime in mid-May after straining his oblique in spring.

Siri, 27, has not played since April 7 because of a hamstring injury. He figures to serve as Tampa Bay's most-days center fielder thanks to his defense and raw power. The Rays have been deploying Manuel Margot in center most days this year. Margot could still see action there, depending on how manager Kevin Cash wants to divide playing time between him and Josh Lowe in right field.

Hembree, 34, has pitched in parts of 10 big-league seasons. He most recently appeared in 26 games last season as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not fare well. Rather, he compiled a 7.36 ERA (57 ERA+) and a 1.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Rays entered Tuesday with a 20-3 record on the season. They remain undefeated at home.