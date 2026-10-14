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⚾ Five things to know Wednesday

📈📉 Do not miss this: Prisco's NFL Power Rankings

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There is no change atop Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings this week. Trust me, that's nowhere near as boring as it sounds. It's simply a product of the 49ers proving that they are truly the best team in the league. If you didn't believe it before, then you certainly should now after their road win over the Seahawks. Mike Evans looks like one of the offseason's best free-agent acquisitions, Brock Purdy is on fire and Kyle Shanahan might coach his way to another Super Bowl appearance.

Prisco: "This team, provided it stays healthy, has a real shot at getting back there for Shanahan. For now, they are the league's best team with a schedule that might not be as tough as expected before the season. Plus, they already have victories over division rivals in the Rams and Seahawks. This could be Shanahan's year to win one."

There is a clear frontrunner through five games, and the usual suspects are right there with them. But who else could surprise us and make some noise between now and Valentine's Day? Our Jordan Dajani identified seven Super Bowl candidates from outside the top tier in the betting market, and a few of his favorites rank highly in Prisco's Week 6 pecking order:

3. Vikings (--)

4. Jaguars (↑1)

8. Broncos (↑3)

9. Bengals (↑5)

11. Patriots (↑4)

12. Lions (↑8)

15. Bears (↓7)

💯 NBA's top 100 players for 2026-27 season

Adam Eargle, CBS Sports

Winning NBA championships nowadays is less about building superteams centered around top-25 players and more about constructing deep rosters with multiple top-100 players. The last four champions accounted for a combined 21 players inside the annual CBS Sports top 100, so our preseason exercise tends to be a strong predictor of which squads are best equipped to make runs to the NBA Finals.

With that being said, it's time to unveil this year's rankings. Six of our experts filled out ballots and the results are as follows:

There is a new preseason No. 1, and he might win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

LeBron James ranks behind two of his new 76ers teammates.

ranks behind two of his new 76ers teammates. Cooper Flagg , Deni Avdija and OG Anunoby are on the rise.

, and are on the rise. The Spurs' supporting cast leveled up.

supporting cast leveled up. Trae Young, Zion Williamson and De'Aaron Fox tumbled.

That's right – Nikola Jokić slipped from the top spot. He's down to No. 3 to start the season. Our Robby Kalland said that is more a testament to the stars in the top two than any decline from Jokić.

Kalland: "Jokić hasn't finished outside the top two in MVP voting since 2020, but the three-time MVP slides to No. 3 in this year's rankings. He's still the best offensive hub in the game and led the league in assists and rebounds in 2025-26, but his ability to elevate a team into the contender tier will be put to the test after a rocky summer for the Nuggets."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Como at Feyenoord, 12:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏈 Kennesaw State at Missouri State, 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚽ Revolution at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 Western Kentucky at Sam Houston, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Brewers at Dodgers, Game 3, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Pelicans at Mavericks, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

🏒 Stars at Avalanche, 8:30 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Whitecaps at St. Louis City, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Nuggets at Clippers, 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV

⚽ Timbers at Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV