Rays lose combined perfect game bid in ninth inning, fall short of MLB history vs. Orioles

Just two days after a pair of Angels pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against the Mariners, the Rays fell just short of MLB history. Two Tampa Bay pitchers -- Ryne Stanek and Ryan Yarbrough -- combined to throw eight perfect innings on Sunday against the Orioles, setting down the first 24 batters they faced. There has never been a combined perfect game in MLB history, and things remained that way when Baltimore's Hanser Alberto singled on a weak grounder to the right side on the first pitch of the ninth inning.

The Orioles ended up scoring a run in the ninth and the Rays used two other pitchers to close out a 4-1 win. Here's the full box score from the nearly history-making afternoon.

Ryne Stanek started the game and threw two innings without giving up a hit while striking out two O's batters. Ryan Yarbrough took over in the third and went on to throw six perfect frames while striking out five batters before allowing back-to-back hits in the ninth.

There have been 23 perfect games in MLB history and none since Mariners righty Felix Hernandez sat down 27 in a row against the Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. The Angels threw the second no-hitter of the season on Friday while Oakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers no-hit the Cincinnati Reds in May for the first on the season.