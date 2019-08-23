Rays lose standout rookie Brandon Lowe for the rest of the season with their postseason push looming

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that rookie second baseman Brandon Lowe will miss the remainder of the season due to a left quadriceps strain he suffered during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham from a right shin bone bruise. Lowe was having a solid rookie season before he was sidelined. The 25-year-old finished the first half of the season with a slash line of .276/.339/.523. When CBS Sports handed out midseason MLB awards, Lowe got the most votes for American League Rookie of the Year.

Brandon Lowe 2B • BA .276 R 40 HR 16 RBI 49 SB 5

The Rays will continue playing Eric Sogard, who has been playing second base in Lowe's absence, while also rotating in Michael Brosseau and Joey Wendle, once he makes his return from the injured list.

It's a disappointing end to an impressive first season of Lowe's MLB career, and the news is an even bigger disappointment for the Rays, who are looking to make the postseason for the first time in six years. Entering Friday, the Rays (75-54) are hanging onto the final AL wild card spot. They're currently tied with the Oakland Athletics and the Cleveland Indians are just a half-game back.

Tampa Bay has already lost third baseman Yandy Diaz for the year because of a left foot fracture. The Rays are also without Wendle (right wrist inflammation), Yonny Chirinos (middle finger inflammation) and Avisail Garcia (right oblique strain). The injuries don't end there, on the pitching staff, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell are both sidelined until at least mid-September. Glasnow has been out since mid-May with a forearm strain, he suffered a setback in late-June. At the end of July, it was announced that Snell would have to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left elbow.

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough has stepped up in Glasnow and Snell's absences. Yarbrough, 27, is 3-0 in his last three starts with a 0.47 ERA. In 19 1/3 innings, Yarbrough has struck out 23 and walked none, while only giving top one earned run in that span. Plus, there's all the recent walk-off victories that have helped keep the Rays in the playoff mix while other AL teams, like the A's (read more on Oakland here) and Indians (more on Cleveland here) heat up in the second-half.

*Unk voice*



Brosseau walk it off

Ji-Man walk it off

Wild pitch walk it off pic.twitter.com/USrqqm2BNx — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 22, 2019

Looking ahead with just 33 games left in the season, the Rays need to keep finding ways to win. They'll finish off the month of August with back-to-back tough series, against the Astros on the road and Indians at home. As of Friday, Sportsline Projection Model gives the Rays a 42.8 percent of making the postseason.