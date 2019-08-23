Rays lose standout rookie Brandon Lowe for the rest of the season with their postseason push looming
Injuries are piling up for Tampa Bay in the midst of their playoff push
On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that rookie second baseman Brandon Lowe will miss the remainder of the season due to a left quadriceps strain he suffered during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham from a right shin bone bruise. Lowe was having a solid rookie season before he was sidelined. The 25-year-old finished the first half of the season with a slash line of .276/.339/.523. When CBS Sports handed out midseason MLB awards, Lowe got the most votes for American League Rookie of the Year.
The Rays will continue playing Eric Sogard, who has been playing second base in Lowe's absence, while also rotating in Michael Brosseau and Joey Wendle, once he makes his return from the injured list.
It's a disappointing end to an impressive first season of Lowe's MLB career, and the news is an even bigger disappointment for the Rays, who are looking to make the postseason for the first time in six years. Entering Friday, the Rays (75-54) are hanging onto the final AL wild card spot. They're currently tied with the Oakland Athletics and the Cleveland Indians are just a half-game back.
Tampa Bay has already lost third baseman Yandy Diaz for the year because of a left foot fracture. The Rays are also without Wendle (right wrist inflammation), Yonny Chirinos (middle finger inflammation) and Avisail Garcia (right oblique strain). The injuries don't end there, on the pitching staff, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell are both sidelined until at least mid-September. Glasnow has been out since mid-May with a forearm strain, he suffered a setback in late-June. At the end of July, it was announced that Snell would have to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left elbow.
Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough has stepped up in Glasnow and Snell's absences. Yarbrough, 27, is 3-0 in his last three starts with a 0.47 ERA. In 19 1/3 innings, Yarbrough has struck out 23 and walked none, while only giving top one earned run in that span. Plus, there's all the recent walk-off victories that have helped keep the Rays in the playoff mix while other AL teams, like the A's (read more on Oakland here) and Indians (more on Cleveland here) heat up in the second-half.
Looking ahead with just 33 games left in the season, the Rays need to keep finding ways to win. They'll finish off the month of August with back-to-back tough series, against the Astros on the road and Indians at home. As of Friday, Sportsline Projection Model gives the Rays a 42.8 percent of making the postseason.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why Yanks could use top prospect in Oct.
Garcia has struck out 159 batters in 105 2/3 minor-league innings this year
-
How to watch: Little League World Series
The Little League World Series is underway in South Williamsport
-
Top Picks: College football is back
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
5 reasons A's are best AL WC contender
The A's won six times in seven tries against the Astros and Yankees on their current homes...
-
Yankees vs. Dodgers: Things to know
The Yankees and Dodgers open a three-game set at Dodger Stadium on Friday night
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Aug. 23
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today