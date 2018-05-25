Rays make pair of trades and send closer Alex Colome to the Mariners

The Rays were busy making deals on Friday, making a pair of trades that included sending closer Alex Colome to the Mariners.

We've made the following trades:



Acquired RH Andrew Moore and RH Tommy Romero from Seattle in exchange for RH Alex Colomé and OF Denard Span.



Acquired RH Wilmer Font in exchange for minor league RH Peter Bayer. pic.twitter.com/FyeZZIdg2H — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 25, 2018

