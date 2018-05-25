Rays make pair of trades and send closer Alex Colome to the Mariners

The Mariners remain all in on making the playoffs this season

The Rays were busy making deals on Friday, making a pair of trades that included sending closer Alex Colome to the Mariners. 

We'll have more to come on this breaking news as it develops. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

